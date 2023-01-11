Assistant Principal Returns, Principal Remains On Leave
LITTLETON — Middle-high school Assistant Principal Vanessa Sandvil returns Thursday following a two-month paid leave.

In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Littleton School Board said it remains confident in Sandvil’s leadership but declined to elaborate on the situation.

