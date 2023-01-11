Assistant Principal Returns, Principal Remains On Leave

LITTLETON — Middle-high school Assistant Principal Vanessa Sandvil returns Thursday following a two-month paid leave.
In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Littleton School Board said it remains confident in Sandvil’s leadership but declined to elaborate on the situation.
The top two administrators at Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School — Sandvil and Principal Mark Fiorentino — were placed on paid leave in mid-November after unspecified allegations were raised to district leadership, and an independent investigation was launched on the advice of legal counsel.
According to the school board, Sandvil returned from paid leave after her investigation was concluded.
Fiorentino remains on paid leave because his investigation remains ongoing but the School Board said “[W]e expect that process to conclude shortly.”
CTC Director Al Smith will continue to serve as a temporary principal in the meantime.
To date, the school board has declined to provide specific details on the investigations, citing legal restrictions on personnel matters.
However, in their letter to the community on Tuesday, they addressed swirling gossip surrounding the situation.
“We know that many of you have questions about what went on and why. There are some questions that we cannot answer, but we do think it is important to clarify a few things, so that this community can move on into the New Year and place its focus fully on the flourishing of its students,” the letter states.
Superintendent William Hart announced Fiorentino and Sandvil’s paid leave in a statement to parents e-mailed on Nov. 22.
The situation has raised questions in the community about why Fiorentino and Sandvil have been on leave for so long and given rise to unfounded rumors.
Those rumors have been false, the School Board letter said, without specifying any rumors being categorically denied.
“Unfortunately, the Board has been made aware of false rumors that circulated in and around the DBMS/LHS building and community while the investigation was ongoing. We are not free to discuss the nature of the allegations and do not wish to perpetuate any rumors. However, we want to be clear: those rumors were not the cause of the investigation,” the letter said.
When State Reps. Matt Simon and David Rochefort (parents of students) and Linda Massimilla (a former educator) appeared before the School Board last month to request more information to address growing public concern, School Board Chair Matthew St. John warned that some questions might never be fully answered because the matter is a confidential personnel matter.
St. John said he shared the public’s frustration about the lack of info and said the laws that limited public discussion on the matter was bothersome.
“Some of the explanation might be entirely unsatisfactory. It’s not like we’re going to come out and say ‘Now that it’s over, here’s everything that happened and here’s why.’ There are things that can come to light and things that can’t. Unfortunately, people will be left to their own conclusions and the board will be in no position to dissuade them no matter how incorrect they are. I find it completely aggravating,” he said.
