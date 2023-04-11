Assistant U.S. Attorney Outlines Gruesome Details Of Alleged Crime Spree
Buy Now

Everett Simpson

BURLINGTON — A St. Johnsbury man told a federal court jury in his opening statement that the government lacks evidence to support the kidnapping and stolen car charges filed against him four years ago.

Everett A. Simpson, 45, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to two charges of kidnapping involving a then-23-year-old Merrimack County, N.H. mother and her 4-year-old son and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen cars all stemming from a January 2019 crime spree.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments