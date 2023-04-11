Assistant U.S. Attorney Outlines Gruesome Details Of Alleged Crime Spree

BURLINGTON — A St. Johnsbury man told a federal court jury in his opening statement that the government lacks evidence to support the kidnapping and stolen car charges filed against him four years ago.
Everett A. Simpson, 45, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to two charges of kidnapping involving a then-23-year-old Merrimack County, N.H. mother and her 4-year-old son and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen cars all stemming from a January 2019 crime spree.
Meanwhile Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Lasher painted a picture in his opening statement that shows Simpson escaped from a court-ordered placement at Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford, stole a van in nearby Newbury, and drove it to Manchester, N.H., where he abducted a woman and her young son.
Lasher said he forced them into her Kia Forte, came back to Vermont, tried to rape her on the side of the road in Thetford before taking her to a hotel in White River Junction, where he did sexually assault her in front of her child. He fled to Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, Lasher said.
Lasher and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf are expected to call close to three dozen witnesses during four days of testimony for the prosecution.
Simpson is defending himself after firing more than a half dozen lawyers over the past four years. The court has assigned Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth as stand-by counsel to help Simpson in the case.
Simpson, formerly of St. Albans, in his two-minute opening statement, maintained his innocence.
“I know I didn’t do these things,” he told the seven women and five men on the jury. Two women are serving as alternates.
Simpson said the claims the mother was taken against her will across state lines were false. He maintains she went voluntarily and has hinted in pre-trial hearings that he and the woman knew each other. He also said he plans to focus on the financial reward the woman made in the case.
The Vermont Department of Public Safety agreed in December 2019 to pay her $300,000 in an out-of-court settlement and her son $100,000 because troopers mishandled the initial reports of Simpson fleeing Valley Vista and that she then got abducted due to their negligence.
There also was an unpublicized out-of-court settlement with the former operators of Valley Vista as part of a separate lawsuit showing the staff was poorly trained.
Simpson is likely to try to get the settlement amount put into the record when the woman takes the witness stand on Wednesday. Valley Vista, which was under court order to report if Simpson fled the drug center, sat on the information for an estimated 90 minutes before alerting authorities.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III has ruled Simpson is both competent to stand trial and to represent himself at the trial.
Lasher and Van de Graff presented nine witnesses, including two gas company employees, about a company van Simpson reportedly stole from Newbury about 5 miles from Valley Vista during the night of Jan. 4/5, 2019. Zach Hathaway testified that he had left the keys in the unlocked van along with more than $200 of his own money and a company cellphone.
Travis Perry, a co-worker, said Hathaway alerted him to the stolen van the morning of Jan. 5, 2019, and he used his computer and the GPS system in the van to track it to Manchester, N.H.
Sherise Simpson, the defendant’s estranged wife, testified about communications she had with her husband at the time and how she helped get him admitted to Valley Vista.
State Police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson, who is on an FBI Task Force in Vermont, testified about extracting information from cellphones used in the case.
Ed Wendell, a former Valley Vista employee, and State Police Detective Trooper Josh Lewis testified about Simpson’s placement at the facility and his nighttime departure.
Manchester (N.H.) Police Detective James Pittman testified about responding to a call from Vermont State Police on Jan. 5, 2019, indicating the stolen van was at a local mall. Pittman said security video showed a man pulled into the parking garage and sat for about 8 minutes. The man stepped outside and appeared to change some clothes and walked away two minutes later with something in his hand and a ball cap over his head.
Hannah Haskins of Williamstown testified her family stopped at the mall for lunch on Jan. 5, 2019, and she took some pictures of her two sons in a play area and one photograph appears to show Simpson standing in the background watching. She said her sons were in the play area for about a half hour, and she noticed the man was watching probably for about 20 minutes but didn’t seem to have anybody that he was associated with.
