Association Calls Local Logging Operator ‘Outstanding’
In this file photo from October 2021, Heath Bunnell, owner of Kirby Mulch Company, leads state officials and local legislators on a tour of his business property. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The Northeastern Loggers’ Association recently honored Heath Bunnell, owner of Kirby Mulch Company in Kirby as their 2021 Outstanding Logging Operator at the annual Loggers Banquet in Essex Junction.

Information provided by the association notes Bunnell received this year’s honor because “he has built a contemporary logging company – safety minded, professional, and diversified.”

Bunnell is a fourth-generation logger based in New Hampshire. Growing up in a logging family, Heath always knew he wanted to work in the woods and built a business known throughout the region for professionalism and for diversification. HB Logging has a crew of 12 employees and has diversified into trucking and excavating beyond logging. The range of jobs that HB Logging can tackle is impressive, from clearing home sites to large jobs and commercial projects. An HB Logging timber harvest shows full utilization of best-management practices.

“The company’s commitment to safety is notable,” stated the association. Bunnell is a Master Logger and HB Logging employees are all certified and have daily safety meetings.

The purpose of the Northeastern Loggers’ Association, Inc. is to serve its membership and the region’s forest industry by developing and promoting programs and services that strengthen the community as a whole and help members produce products and environmental benefits to meet the needs of the American people.

