Association Calls Local Logging Operator ‘Outstanding’

The Northeastern Loggers’ Association recently honored Heath Bunnell, owner of Kirby Mulch Company in Kirby as their 2021 Outstanding Logging Operator at the annual Loggers Banquet in Essex Junction.
Information provided by the association notes Bunnell received this year’s honor because “he has built a contemporary logging company – safety minded, professional, and diversified.”
Bunnell is a fourth-generation logger based in New Hampshire. Growing up in a logging family, Heath always knew he wanted to work in the woods and built a business known throughout the region for professionalism and for diversification. HB Logging has a crew of 12 employees and has diversified into trucking and excavating beyond logging. The range of jobs that HB Logging can tackle is impressive, from clearing home sites to large jobs and commercial projects. An HB Logging timber harvest shows full utilization of best-management practices.
“The company’s commitment to safety is notable,” stated the association. Bunnell is a Master Logger and HB Logging employees are all certified and have daily safety meetings.
The purpose of the Northeastern Loggers’ Association, Inc. is to serve its membership and the region’s forest industry by developing and promoting programs and services that strengthen the community as a whole and help members produce products and environmental benefits to meet the needs of the American people.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.