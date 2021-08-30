BETHLEHEM — It was a short slice of time that, for many, has had a lasting impact.
Golf caddie camps in the North Country had their heyday decades ago, before the window gradually began to close in the 1960s.
For the men who attended the camps as boys, many of them now in their 70s and 80s, the memories of those long-ago summers in northern New Hampshire — the camaraderie, the learning of discipline and life skills, their jaunts through Bethlehem and the White Mountains — are as sharp as yesterday, and the impact it made during their formative years resonates still, for some even more so.
Many caddies at the Maplewood Golf Course in Bethlehem were of Italian descent from Boston.
Caddie reunions at the Maplewood had been held for many years, but for the past decade, they have been organized more regularly by Frank Colvario, a retired educator from Boston.
The 2021 gathering at the Maplewood this past weekend, though, held a special significance — it was also a celebration of the new state historical marker that officially marks the nearby Our Lady of the Fairways Shrine, built in 1958 to memorialize generations of caddies who were members of camps in New England.
The Making Of Men
Among the 50 former caddies gathering for 2021 at the Maplewood were Frank “Sonny” Piazza, of Bethlehem; Tony Lombardozzi, of Nashua; and Michael Campana, of Corvallis, Oregon.
They all began caddying at the Maplewood at about 12 years of age.
They fondly recalled those chilly summer mornings, a camp run almost like the military, the hard but rewarding work, John T. Dexter, their boss, and the opportunity that came their way and helped shape who they would become.
Piazza, now 85, was a Maplewood caddie for three summers, from 1949 to 1951.
The town made such an impression on him that he returned to Bethlehem for good in 1998 and became a resident, the day after he retired in Boston from a career in trucking.
“I fell in love with the town,” said Piazza. “This place was class.”
Piazza and Lombardozzi recall going to The Colonial Theatre, hanging out at the long-gone Parker’s Drug Store, and hitchhiking to whichever destination they fancied during their free time.
They also recall the structure of their workday.
“It was very strict,” said Lombardozzi. “You had to make your bed with hospital corners. You ran outside in the morning and raised the flag. There was roll call. You could walk to town, but if you came back late, you were docked. When I went in the Marine Corps, everything they taught you at the very beginning I had already known because I came to the camp here.”
Dexter was a nice man, he said.
At the same time, a caddie needed to show discipline.
“He had what was known as the JTD look, and you never wanted to get the JTD look,” said Lombardozzi. “I did once. He would just stare at you and his eyes would go right through you.”
Caddies were assigned kitchen squad, dining room squad, and dorm squad, and also policed the grounds, said Campana.
“There was work to do, and if you didn’t do it, you were cited,” he said.
Standout caddies were promoted to squad leader.
For on-the-job training, a freshman caddie was paired with an older caddie, who was a mentor.
Being a caddie was a paid job, and caddies paid for their own room and board all summer, as well as their uniforms, said Lombardozzi.
Like Dexter, Phil Martinetti, a north Boston native and golf pro at the Maplewood, also had their backs.
“His famous words every time you saw him was, ‘You either do it right or you will be attacked by the invasion of the push carts’” said Lombardozzi. “You could play golf back then without taking the caddie. He fought the hotel continuously because some people said if we have a golf cart, why do we need a caddie. He said, ‘These kids are here, they’re learning, they’re paying for their own room and board all summer, and they deserve to be able to go out.’ And we did.”
Lombardozzi was a Maplewood camper from 1952 to 1958.
For the first two years, he was housed in the original camp, an old slaughterhouse.
No screens, shutters for windows.
“I used to freeze,” remembers Piazza. “We used to stack mattresses against the shutters to keep warm at night. If they did that today, the directors would get arrested. It would be child cruelty. But we never complained.”
“We use to get up at 7 o’clock in the morning and you could see your breath,” said Lombardozzi. “We had uniforms and we’d get here after breakfast about 8 or 9 o’clock wearing sweatshirts and a ball cap. By the time you’d get to the fourth or fifth hole, the sun was up, and off came the sweatshirt because we were sweating to death.”
Piazza remembers some golfers who had caddies carry double bags of clubs, even though they would only use four clubs the whole time.
“All the inter-camp things that we did, we had ping-pong tournaments, basketball tournaments,” said Lombardozzi. “We not only worked hard during the day, but we played hard afterward. In 1956,with John Dexter, we began the MCCMCC, the Maple Caddie Camp Mountain Climbing Club. We’d go all over, Mt. Washington, Lafayette, Cannon, Stowe.”
“We used to play golf until dark while all the guests were eating supper,” said Piazza.
“When you went to sleep at night, you went to sleep,” said Lombardozzi.
Some caddies returned every summer for the better part of a decade.
Others, like Piazza, whose mother now needed him, ended his time at age 14.
“I had to go to work because my father was killed in the war,” he said.
Lombardozzi, who now works in marketing and consulting, said it was amazing how the camp affected all of their lives afterward.
“The big thing was we were really underprivileged kids and respected the fact that we got a chance to do something,” he said. “By the time we were done, with Mr. Dexter’s philosophy and everything, we worked as one unit. There’s a lot of things we had that kids today don’t get.”
Means More Now
Campana, now 73 and a retired geology professor, came to Maplewood not from Boston, but from Long Island, N.Y.
“The connection is my father and his brothers went to Maplewood caddie camp,” he said. “They grew up in the north end of Boston. My father, in the summer of ‘42, was the assistant golf pro here. He knew Mr. Dexter, and Mr. Dexter, as a favor to my father, took me on. That started it. My first year here was 1958. I was 10.”
A caddie until 1967, Campana spent five of his 10 years at Maplewood, until the hotel burned down.
In Bethlehem, he found a new world.
“We have big mountains in the West, but these are the first real mountains I saw as a child,” said Campana. “I grew up on Long Island, where 400 feet above sea level is all you get. Coming here to the White Mountains and seeing Mt. Washington when there’s snow on it in the summer, you go, ‘Wow, this is like the Alps’ … When I first came back, I realized how much it meant to me. Not just the guys, but the physical place. To me, this is one of the most gorgeous places anywhere in the world.”
In addition to the White Mountains, Campana’s connection with Bethlehem comes from more than being a caddie — in 1942, his parents, John and Ruth, met at Parker’s Drug Store.
Ruth was a school teacher from North Carolina who had come up to earn some extra money during the summer was a waitress.
They married in 1943, a time when the caddie camps seemed like they might live forever.
Progress, though, soon closed the curtain on a unique era.
Golf carts, becoming more ubiquitous in the 1960s and rolling north, eventually put the camps out of business.
The boys who were turning into men went out to make their own way in the world.
Once the Internet and email became available, Campana became better at keeping in touch with his caddie colleagues.
“I became more involved and realized how much this experience meant to me,” he said. “We spent all summer together. I explained to my wife this experience and she was incredulous. She had never heard of anything like this. She could not believe people would let something like this go away and why there aren’t camps like that today. I said the golf cart. You can push more people through the course with a cart.”
He reminisced about the caddie days and the pride that came with doing the job.
“I look back on all those things, and as I get older, I realize how much these guys mean to me and how important they were,” said Campana. “As you get older, you reflect more and appreciate more. It’s sad that we don’t have these anymore.”
Campana’s father also ran caddie camps at The Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville and in Bretton Woods at the Mt. Washington Hotel.
Today, caddie reunions at the Maplewood include caddies who worked the job at golf courses across New Hampshire.
“Of all the life experiences I’ve had, it was probably the most significant and the one that had a much greater impact on me, more than I really realized at the time, and probably more than I realize even now,” said Campana.
“For the caddies who went to Maplewood, there seems to be a different bond,” said Colvario.
Celebration Of Historical Marker
On Saturday afternoon, the former caddies and friends walked or took golf carts to the nearby shrine along Route 302 and toasted with champagne its new designation on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
Turning the site into an official historic designation was not without its challenges.
Helping find a solution were state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, both of whom turned out for the toast.
Colvario thanked Massimilla and D’Allesandro; Kathryn Michaelis, an attorney with Rath Young and Pignatelli who donated up to 100 hours of her time to research the process; Campana; Guy Battista, who donated several thousand dollars for new bricks that have engraved the names of caddies and camp friends; and Charlie Murphy, whose father-in-law helped build the shrine.
“We wouldn’t be here if it was for them,” said Colvario, with emotion.
The shrine was first dedicated in 1958 and re-dedicated in 2008 and 2013.
In 2018, there was a 60th-anniversary celebration of the shrine, which underwent a restoration beginning in 2013 that replaced the patio bricks with 159 real bricks.
“I don’t think many people who built it are alive today, except for the renovators,” said Colvario.
The shrine, a place for caddies to gather and to honor their mothers and their faith, features a marble statue of the Mother Mary set in a brick grotto to reflect the Italian and Irish Catholic heritage of the caddies.
Below the statue, an inscription reads, “In memory of fellow caddies and campers.”
Gilbert Block, of Bethlehem, fashioned the 1,300-pound granite historical marker.
D’Allesandro, born and raised in East Boston, was never a caddie, but when he got the call about the difficulty the shrine was facing in getting the historical designation, he began making calls of his own.
In conversations with Campana, he said he learned how much it meant to the campers.
He and Massimilla got involved with the former property owner, the Knights of Columbus Littleton-Bethlehem Council 1830, and helped to facilitate a process that resulted in getting the deed to the property, which is now owned by an abutting property owner.
“I was honored to be able to assist in a small way to bring this project to fruition,” said Massimilla. “I know a lot of you persevered through tough times.”
The application for the historical marker was submitted in late 2019.
The shrine was added to the register on Jan. 25, 2021.
The state historic registry’s narrative reads, “Bethlehem is both a symbol and a cultural expression of the importance the camps had in the state; it is one of the only remaining physical reminders of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.