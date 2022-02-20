Two seats on the three-seat Waterford select board are expected to be filled tonight, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
According to select board chair Fred Saar, five different people formally expressed interest in joining the board by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.
The high number of interested persons — more than double the seats available — stands in stark contrast to what occurred at the board’s special meeting last Monday, when select board member Warner Hodgdon announced his resignation and begged a stunned audience to fill his seat that night or face the consequences.
On Tuesday evening, Hodgdon decided to postpone his resignation until “March 1st or until Bill Piper’s vacant seat could be filled — whichever comes first,” the Caledonian previously reported. Hodgdon said the deferral was made at the request of Town Moderator Maurice Chaloux, who said that even he was willing to serve on the board until Town Meeting (currently scheduled for April 5th).
Hodgdon won election to the board in March 2021 in a 76-59 vote against Heather Gonyaw. He was expected to serve until Town Meeting 2024.
Gonyaw has been serving as Waterford’s Interim Treasurer since Feb. 1.
“As disappointed as I was not to be elected by my community, I am super thankful every single day that I was not elected as a select board member,” she told the Caledonian on Feb. 9. “Clearly, there was something else that I was meant to do for my community.”
Gonyaw walked out of the Feb. 7 special select board meeting after a sustained period of public comment. She later explained that her frustration level was very high because of the amount of incomplete work that had been found in the town offices and because she did not believe the select board meetings were being conducted respectfully.
“On top of the frustration, I’m sad,” she said. “Because this town is fracturing and we need everyone to start working together.”
Gonyaw said on Feb. 9 that she was not planning on participating regularly in future select board meetings, though she indicated a possible willingness to present the proposed 2022 budget to the townspeople once it was completed.
The agenda for tonight’s meeting lists “review proposed 2022 budget” along with the appointments for the two “vacant” select board seats.
An initial draft of the 2022 budget was presented to the public during a special meeting held on Jan. 5, 2022.
That meeting lasted over two hours and fifteen minutes, during which those in attendance (including Saar) noted a multitude of mistakes and inconsistencies in the draft budget.
Following that meeting, a detailed list of transactions from the Town of Waterford’s general ledger was posted to the select board website.
A number of residents have expressed frustration that the budgeting process was not begun any earlier. In addition, several have repeatedly called for a secondary review of the budget before it is approved to go before the voters at Town Meeting.
As far as select board appointments go, Hodgdon has said that he plans to leave the appointment decisions up to Saar and that his role at the special meeting will only be to second Saar’s motions. Hodgdon also said that he believes those appointed should only serve until Town Meeting — at which at least two other candidates (Duby Thompson and Gary Allard, who announced their bids in January) will be considered.
Saar said last week that anyone interested in serving on the select board should email them at waterfordselectboard@gmail.com and/or just show up on Monday night.
Tonight’s special meeting will be held in-person-only at the Union Baptist Church. While the town spent just under $2,000 on a new town laptop and 360-degree video camera last Fall in order to make meetings accessible remotely, the setup was only used in the Davies Memorial Library space before being abandoned due to technical issues.
Last Wednesday evening, Mike Barrett (Waterford’s volunteer technical support specialist) told the Caledonian-Record that he believed the internet at the Union Baptist Church is more than sufficient to properly utilize the town’s hybrid meeting tools. However, he said that the board had not asked him to try the laptop and video camera in that space.
