At least six candidates will be vying for a seat on the Waterford select board at the in-person Town Meeting tonight, April 5.
Candidates will be nominated from the floor, thus anyone can throw their hat in the ring at the last minute. However, there are six residents who have publicly declared they are seeking a seat on the board.
Either two or four board members will be nominated at Town Meeting, as residents will first decide if the select board should be expanded to a total of five members. One member will serve for a term of three years, one will serve the remainder of a term until Town Meeting 2024, and the two additional select board members (if approved) would serve for one year each.
Gary Allard, a longtime select board member who decided not to run for a seat on the board last year, is running for the three-year seat. He previously served for 12 years on the select board, eight years on the school board and has lived in the area all of his life.
“I promised the citizens that I would be a voice for the people at an earlier meeting,” Allard wrote. “Now, with the lack of any experienced leadership on the board, I believe it is even more important to serve the people in Waterford.”
Allard added that he has studied the roles and responsibilities of elected officials as well as enthusiastically attended many open meeting law and transparency classes.
When asked what the biggest challenges facing the town are, Allard spoke of a lack of transparency and officials not conducting town business in front of the people nor wanting public input, causing a lack of trust in their leadership.
“The first thing necessary is to establish guidelines for all positions so as to not interfere with one another and cause chaos,” he wrote. “Also, to encourage more people to attend the meetings and have their voices heard … it’s not a matter of getting things done, it’s getting things done correctly.”
“I bring a willingness to all sides, not promote my own agenda,” wrote Allard. “I am more than willing to put the time and effort into the job. We need to educate and empower the voters so they are comfortable making their voices heard. With the help of the people on Waterford, we can move things forward in the right direction.”
Mike Barrett, a St. Johnsbury native who moved to Waterford in 2007, did not initially plan to run for the select board but was encouraged to by a number of townspeople. He currently serves as chair of the Planning Commission and has served as the town’s volunteer technology guru for a number of years.
“After serious discussions with my wife and family, I feel now is an excellent time to move into another level of being a town servant,” Barrett wrote. “My wife and I absolutely love this town, and I feel it is an opportunity to bring the community back together — as that is how we move the town forward.”
When asked the biggest challenge facing the town, Barrett wrote of trust being gone between the community and town boards.
“The trust is gone, whether justified or not, and the community members have seen town boards as adversaries,” he wrote. “Reintroducing and respect for all differing opinions [is important], as we are ultimately working on a common goal of ensuring Waterford remains the amazing community it always has been.”
Barrett said that he thinks his years of experience serving on many boards and non-profit groups have helped him recognize the importance of hearing all voices and opinions.
“I will 100 percent work towards the betterment of our town,” he said.
Rob Begin, a lifelong Waterford resident, is running for a one-year seat on the board. He has worked at Weidmann Electrical Technology for over 30 years and previously served on the school board for around seven years — including two years as board chair.
“Timing is right for me to once again provide support to the town of Waterford,” he wrote. “Now that my wife and I will soon be ‘empty nesters’, I will have the time available to take on this commitment.”
Begin said that trust and transparency are currently the biggest challenges facing the board.
“I think my experience on the school board and my work experience would benefit the select board,” he wrote. “I have dealt with all types of personalities through my work experience and take a practical approach in dealing with projects or issues.”
“I think it is important to recognize that the former select board put a lot of their time and efforts into supporting the town of Waterford,” Begin added. “I also think it is important to recognize those people that stepped up over the past five weeks to help the town transition to this next phase.”
Marcia Martel — the current state representative for Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford — is running for a one-year seat on the select board. She grew up in Passumpsic with 13 brothers and sisters and moved to Waterford in 1969.
Martel previously served as an auditor for eight years, a lister for 12 years, zoning administrator for five years, state representative for eight years, and has been on the Board of Civil Authority for eight years.
“I am proud to have grown up in a small town and then move next door to another small town, where we all know and look out for each other,” she wrote. “I feel our town needs help to get back on track and I am willing to step up and help in any way I can.”
Antonia “Toni” Morris is a Vermont native, who moved to Waterford in 2000. She has served as a lister in the town of Danville, was very involved with the 911 addressing, worked on the census for over 20 years and will be retiring from FedEx in August of this year.
“I believe Waterford needs more diversity on the select board,” she wrote. “It was brought to my attention by several townspeople that there has never been a woman on the board.”
“From what I observed at the select board meetings I have attended, there needs to be more followup on issues raised at the meeting, with clear and specific resolutions,” Morris said.
“This will definitely be a learning experience,” she added. “However, I have taken on many difficult tasks in life and have been very successful in all of my endeavors.”
All five candidates interviewed for this article expressed support for expanding the select board to five members.
“There is a lot of work to be done,” wrote Allard. “A five-member board would also eliminate many of the problems that happened over the past year and allows more people in varying circles to interface with a select board member.”
“A five-member board makes incredible sense, and it is my hope it can work well,” wrote Barrett. “It takes ‘perceived’ power away from a smaller group and adds accountability and differing opinions that can only make a board better.”
“We had a five-member school board and it worked very well,” wrote Begin. “I think the additional voices will lead to better discussions on issues and, ultimately, better decisions for the future of the town of Waterford.”
“Waterford residents would be served more fairly with five members and with less personal agendas,” Martel wrote.
Dubois “Duby” Thompson confirmed that he is running for a seat on the Waterford select board, but declined to answer questions for this article. He grew up in Tunbridge, moved to Waterford in 1986 and retired from the Army in February of last year.
Town Meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Waterford School gym.
At the newly-formed board’s first meeting, they will appoint a third (or fifth) member to complete recently resigned board member Fred Saar’s term — through Town Meeting 2023.
