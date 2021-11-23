Athenaeum Aims To Acknowledge Milestone Anniversary Saturday

ST. JOHNSBURY — Staff at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum are inviting the public to stop by for celebratory cupcakes on Saturday any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The day will mark the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Athenaeum.
“We’re saying ‘Hi, how are you? Here’s a cupcake. Here’s a swag bag, and we’re going to have events in the spring,’” said Athenaeum Director Bob Joly. “It’s a way to say something to some people.” In the bag will be a list of the events the Athenaeum was going to do leading up to the anniversary with the expectation that the events will happen as soon as it’s safe to gather.
The original plan was to start celebrating the anniversary earlier this fall with a series of events leading up to big celebration on Saturday, but the pandemic prevented that from happening.
Inviting people to an outdoor commemoration of the anniversary on Saturday is a way to mark the moment in a safe way, said Joly.
In-person celebrations will be delayed until 2022.
