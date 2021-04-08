St. Johnsbury Athenaeum’s director talked to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders about the library’s ability to cope with COVID during an online discussion Thursday.
Bob Joly, who has served as director of the Athenaeum since 2013, was among several people from libraries around the state invited to meet virtually with Sen. Sanders and share the challenges of providing library services in a pandemic. Joly was the only participant from a Northeast Kingdom library. There are 185 libraries in the state.
The Athenaeum reaches 150 years in 2021, having opened in November 1871.
Joly told Sanders he was grateful the senator made library needs and experiences a focus Thursday.
“I am really grateful to have a session focused just on libraries,” Joly said. “Libraries can be taken for granted. Thanks for making the case that we’re vital and need a prominent seat at the table. We may not be the flashy folks, but we are the steady, reliable, fact-based, community-aware folks that are always available to everyone regardless of who you are or what you believe.”
Joly talked about the Athenaeum’s ability to open relatively quickly last June when most other institutions around the state could not because of the pandemic.
“We have been a safe destination for people when there was little to do and few places to go,” he said. “We offered some familiarity when there wasn’t much. Patrons have thanked us and encouraged us to be open.”
Townspeople showed their support to the Athenaeum in voting on Tuesday. They approved the special appropriation request of $115,000 by a vote of 1,090 to 457.
Joly told the senator about the hard work of Athenaeum staff throughout the process of learning how to make the space safe for the public and offered gratitude to the Athenaeum board that kept staff employed even when the doors were closed early on in the pandemic.
He touched on several services that the Athenaeum is offering to support people, including internet access for people who need to register for vaccines and Zoom connectivity for people to use in order to see family and friends.
After Joly mentioned the Athenaeum as an after-school destination for students, Sanders said he was glad Joly brought that aspect out since the American Rescue Plan has a lot of money available for after school plans and summertime plans. “You might want to think about how you can plug into those programs,” Sanders said to the 10 library leaders gathered for the virtual meeting.
The meeting was called a “Roundtable Discussion with Vermont Public Libraries on the American Rescue Plan.”
Sanders listened as the library workers discussed challenges and efforts to overcome them. Several of them mentioned the need to see the Build America’s Libraries Act supported. Sanders was one of the people to introduce the Act. It is a library infrastructure funding plan that is supported across party lines. It was not part of President Biden’s infrastructure plan, but advocates continue to push for its inclusion. Sanders told those assembled Thursday he would continue to push for it.
The senator thanked the library leaders for their work.
“Thank all of you for the work you’re doing,” he said. “This has been a horrendous year and I suspect you have brought some joy and purposeness [sic] to a whole lot of people who are hurting … You are central parts to communities all around the state and we’ve got to give the support you deserve.”
