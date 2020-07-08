The local library, long considered a serene spot to enter and find a quiet place to read, has embraced the occasionally loud and hectic outdoors to continue serving its patrons in the new coronavirus era.
This tactic became prominently demonstrated this week when the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum erected its new free book tent on the front lawn of the Main Street location.
Adele West-Fisher, Coordinator of Library Services, said the Athenaeum has long had a free book shelf in the basement, but health considerations and access restrictions inspired library staff to consider this new approach.
As long as the weather is nice and the library has books to give away, the intent is to have their tent on the front lawn with carts filled with free books.
She said in just the two that it has been set up she believes well over 100 books have been taken and there are hundreds more still available.
West-Fisher also said the supply of books will be updated as the library staff continues efforts to “weed” out their collection of books that haven’t been checked out in a number of years, so people interested in taking advantage of the offerings are encouraged to check back from time to time.
“Every day there could be new books showing up,” she said. “I have some more that need new homes.”
There are offerings for everyone, from board books, to young adult to adult books, she added. This would also be a good way for those participating in the library’s summer reading program for adults to keep a fresh supply.
This push into the front yard is in line with a series of activities the children’s library began hosting in the backyard as part of its summer reading program.
Becky Hatfield, Youth Services Librarian, said the children’s room is offering a version of the summer programs with a number of activities moved to the backyard, to accommodate up to 10 kids and allow for social distancing. The library will host, weather permitting, story time and youth events in the yard.
Hatfield said it’s gone well so far and the kids and parents are happy to be a part of the effort, despite the occasional interruption from trucks and even weed whackers as they read to the kids.
“So far we’ve been very fortunate,” said Hatfield. “We had one event that was close to getting rained out but we made it just in time.”
Events are posted on the library’s website and preregistration is required for some of them. Keeping with the free book theme, Hatfield mentioned the library also received a number of books from the Children’s Literacy Foundation that they will be giving away on Friday, July 15, from 11:15-noon to any interested child.
There will also be events for the older crowd, including a Zoom book discussion that West-Fisher will host soon for readers to share their recommendations. She said interested people can contact her to get the login details.
The Athenaeum also teamed up with Cobleigh Library to create the ‘Rail Tales on the Rail Trail,’ a chance for folks to read the pages of a book posted along the start of the Rail Trail last month for the start of the librarys’ summer reading programs.
The walking story book was an approached used by the Pope Memorial Library in Danville when it kicked off its summer reading program on Tuesday.
Marilyn McDowell, Assistant Librarian for Youth Services, reported the participants had a fun time outside and physically distanced as they heard Vermont author Christy Mihaly read her book “Hey, Hey, Hay! A Tale of Bales and the Machines That Make Them” in the field behind the library then got to read the book again on a StoryWalk with pages posted a distance apart.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
While the Athenaeum has been progressively opening up its hours and capacity for a couple weeks Pope Memorial continues to serve its customers through curbside pickup, at least for now. Decisions library staff must make as they assess their facilities and navigate the state health guidance and get input from the Vermont Library Association, said West Fisher.
West-Fisher said their patrons have slowly started to return and have abided by the library’s capacity limits which are posted by room around the library, as well as distancing and mask requirements.
“I’ve been very impressed almost everyone who comes in has had a mask on,” noted West-Fisher.
