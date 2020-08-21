Athenaeum To Commemorate Passage Of 19th Amendment

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Main Street

ST. JOHNSBURY — Staff at the Athenaeum are inviting people to gather in front of their main street building on Tuesday so passers-by may reflect on the importance of the vote for all citizens. Join the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance (VSCA) and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum in commemorating the historic passage of the 19th Amendment.

The Athenaeum will be closed from 11 a.m. to noon to demonstrate how the lack of access can affect various populations of people, as it was in the past with voting rights. In the final push for suffrage, women, picketed in front of the White House six days a week, holding banners and using silence as protest. These Silent Sentinels, numbering approximately 2,000, protested more than 2½ years and faced arrest, derision, torture, and jail.

