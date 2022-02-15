Under partly sunny skies, 65 athletes took part in Saturday’s 6-Hour Uphill Bonanza at the Lyndon Outing Club. Snow was more plentiful this year, with most skiing down after skinning up.
Music was playing and the sun broke through from time to time as participants got ready for the climb. Volunteers helped to make it all happen, event organizer, Jesse Holden emphasized. “Without them, this does not happen,” he noted in acknowledging Brandon Legendre, Ashley Fox, Ryan Santangelo, Tommy Fox, Chris Gagnon, Nick Guyer, Annie Guyer and R.J. Thompson.
Individually, hiker/runner Heath Brewer had 29 laps up and down the hill, the most on the day, with Kerra Holden the female winner at 15 laps. Skinning up and skiing down, Tim Harden, Silas Ratico, Sean Fortier and Makena Harden each put in 21 laps.
At 12-years-old, Ignacio Montague and Russell Desjardins each exceeded their age with 15 laps as the youngest with the most laps. With 38 laps, Kevin Duniho and Bonnica Zuckerman were duo ski winners, while the four members of Team Slope Slayers rocked the hill with 38 total laps.
All told, over 400 miles, and over 400 laps, were traveled by participants. It was an impressive showing, with a collective vertical gain of over 220,000 feet. The sum of $3,000 was raised, with proceeds going to the Outing Club.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.