MONTPELIER — Despite the unification of member schools on July 1, the Vermont State Colleges System member schools will retain their individual mascots.
“Athletics is recognized as a core element of student experience and source of diversity and residential enrollments on each campus with existing programs,” Wilson Garland, the director of transformation projects for the VSCS told trustees at the recent meeting. “We are keeping the existing mascots and will incorporate them into the branding standards, (and) As always, we will continue to use data and analysis to make adjustments in the coming years. Any substantive changes would be announced at least a year in advance.”
Trustee Adam Grinold noted that while retaining the athletic teams’ institutional identity is important even as plans to merge NVU, Vermont Tech and Castleton are advancing, he asked at what cost that commitment comes.
“I think it would be important for us to know what the cost is for that identity, and for the trustees to understand that,” Grinold said during the discussion over mascots remaining for teams at the campuses in Lyndon, Johnson, Randolph and Castleton despite being part of a unified university a little more than a year away.
Garland said, “As we’ve looked at the athletics part in the way it fits with the campuses and the identities, there’s a lot there.” He said the importance of the student experience as students have returned to campuses this year after the pandemic, activities on campus and more, means there “… is a lot to consider there in terms of expense, but also how things are allocated … this is an ongoing process, we’re trying to use data to make decisions and that’s the basis with how we’re moving forward with this plan.”
VSCS Board of Trustees Chair Lynn Dickinson said, “We’ll be waiting to hear more from you, Wilson.”
Transformation Update
Garland’s presentation about the transformation noted that the process to unify the three colleges will “Build on the distinct identity of each campus that reflects the program mix and students we will serve, and the strengths and unique traditions.”
Finding each campus’s strengths will be a focus, Garland said, noting that the newly-forged university “can’t be all things to all people on each campus.”
Helping students to decide which program’s campus combination is the best fit for them will be the work of staff that help tailor students’ decisions. The new university aims to “Use the campus vision to identify necessary strategic investments that better meet the needs of students and programs,” said Garland, noting that the plans call for “better services and support for non-traditional and graduate students.”
Setting priorities to guide the plans for “how to re-size campus footprints and infrastructure to match current and future demand/use expectations and achieve sustainability” remains an important focus, the board was told. Garland stressed that the work to re-frame the campuses under the umbrella of the single statewide Vermont State University will “demonstrate commitment to the location and communities,” where the VSCS has campuses.
Garland said configuring the mix of programs that will create “a critical mass on each campus with a distinct value proposition for students” is envisioned and “athletics is recognized as a core element of student experience and source of diversity and residential enrollments on each campus with existing programs.”
Building and maintaining an attractive student experience for all types of students at given locations, especially residential and commuter, is key to the work, and Garland noted, “Housing and dining plans will reflect a shift in student needs toward more flexible and lower-cost options that also reduce costs for the VSC.”
Congressional Funding Earmarks
VSCS is poised to receive three Congressionally Designated Spending earmarks which will provide federal funds aimed at supporting students who have disabilities or come from families with low incomes, or who are the first generation to attend college, in addition to workforce development funds and more.
At the most recent meeting of the full board of trustees, Director of Governmental and External Affairs Katherine Levasseur provided a federal and state relations update.
She noted that, “First, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon will receive $250,000 to support student persistence and retention of first-generation, low income, and students with disabilities.
“Second, the Community College of Vermont will receive $4.5 million to support educational opportunities for incarcerated Vermonters and correction officers,” said Levasseur. “Third, VSCS will receive $3.7 million to support transformation in the areas of unified libraries, institutional research, and workforce development.”
Trustees were also told that on the state side of the government funding equation, the Fiscal Year ‘22 Budget Act was signed recently, and, according to the draft minutes, “This bill contains $2.35 million in Critical Occupations Scholarship backfill funding to reimburse the VSC for this academic year.”
“Over 1,038 VSC students received Critical Occupation Scholarships this year and enrollment doubled in Vermont Tech’s RN to BSN nursing program,” according to the record. “Further, nearly 4,000 Vermont learners accessed education and upskilling opportunities at the VSC at a free or further reduced cost thanks to these initiatives.
“The House Appropriations Committee has committed to a $10 million increase in the annual base appropriation for the VSC in the FY2023 budget, which is just $2.5 million shy of the $48 million annual appropriation recommended by the Select Committee on the Future of Public Higher Education in Vermont,” the board was updated.
“If the FY2023 budget is approved, it will be the largest single-year base appropriation increase since the VSC was founded,” the board was further told. “The House Appropriations Committee is also recommending $2.5 million dollars in one-time bridge funding to assist with our structural deficit. Vermont Technical College President Pat Moulton shared that $10 million is earmarked for a strategic partner of Vermont Tech and some of these funds can be used for additional equipment and operational needs at the Advanced Manufacturing Center.”
Labor Vote Following Closed-Doors Session
The board held an executive session and on exiting the closed-doors portion of the meeting, voted to adopt Guiding Principles for collective bargaining negotiations.
The record reflects, “Vermont State Colleges respects the rights of employees to seek representation by a labor union, as provided in the Vermont State Employees Labor Relations Act. Trustees and management of the VSCS are committed to working collaboratively and in good faith with all union representatives, in support of Vermont public post-secondary education that is affordable, accessible, high-quality, and relevant. In our labor relations, we are guided by the following principles:
• Students and their Success are our Singular Goal.
• To focus on student success, we will: to foster a workplace that provides education for life and a lifetime; to be responsible stewards of our fiscal resources;
• To be a leader in our Vermont communities; to collaborate with our workforce for effective and efficient operations; to make well-informed decisions based on objective data, metrics, and evidence; and to seek to continuously improve the delivery of education for the Benefit of Vermont.
The motion to adopt the guiding principles was passed unanimously.
