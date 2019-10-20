Vermont State Police are looking for a man suspected of attempting to break into an ATM Oct. 18 in Groton. According to a report, VSP troopers responded to the Upper Valley Grill around 2 a.m. following the report of an attempted burglary.
Through investigation, troopers determined that a male wearing a black winter hat with a gray pompom, a dark blue zip hoodie, and a blue with white dotted bandana, broke into the restaurant and attempted to break into its ATM. The male left the area in a black and silver older model Subaru Outback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.