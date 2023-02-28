Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul got the 1st degree attempted murder charge reinstated against alleged kidnapper Mack Varnum on Tuesday.
Paul also successfully argued that Varnum should be held without bail.
Varnum, 45, is accused of kidnapping Colleen Rodriguez, 33, last week and telling her he was going to pour gas on her and burn her to death on the side of the road, according to court documents.
Varnum appeared in court on Monday for arraignment.
But after Judge Justin P. Jiron dismissed the attempted murder charge for lack of probable cause Varnum’s stand-in defense attorney said he had to withdraw due to professional conflicts.
Caledonia Superior Court
The arraignment was then rescheduled for Tuesday with St. Johnsbury defense attorney Amy Davis assigned to represent Varnum.
But Paul filed amended information with the court on the attempted murder charge which resulted in Judge Jiron finding probable cause on the charge despite an argument by Attorney Davis.
Davis said her reading of the law showed that there had to be an “overt act” coupled with preparation to kill.
“The complaining witness alleged that Mr. Varnum purchased gasoline but that was all he did towards whatever stated intentions he may have had,” said Attorney Davis. “I would argue at this point that that goes towards preparation and not towards an overt act as required…”
Paul then responded by outlining the various allegations of the kidnapping.
“There was more than sufficient evidence to show that this was much more than preparation,” said Paul.
Judge Jiron then ruled in the state’s favor and ordered Varnum held without bail.
Varnum pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge on Tuesday as well as felony kidnapping, 1st degree unlawful restraint and 1st degree aggravated domestic assault.
Also charged with the kidnapping of Rodriguez is Nicole J. Cloutier, 36, who is also being held without bail.
Cloutier has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, 1st degree unlawful restraint and aggravated assault.
Both Varnum and Cloutier live in Peacham and face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
