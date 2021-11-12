Attempted Murder Suspect Facing New Drug Trafficking Charges

A Connecticut man charged with attempted murder for allegedly kidnapping and pistol-whipping a Barnet man is now facing drug trafficking charges.
Vermont State Police announced on Friday that Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, has been cited into Caledonia Superior Court on charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine and transportation into the state. Hunter, who is already being held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, is scheduled to answer the new charges in Caledonia court on Dec. 20 and 8:30 a.m.
According to court documents, Hunter has already pleaded not guilty to pending charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer for allegedly beating Matthew Goodell, 26, in front of three other people - including his own brother and roommate, Kyle Goodell.
Police said Matthew Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Kyle Goodell has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a felony for allegedly helping Hunter with the beating of his brother - as well as another man in St. Johnsbury for which Kyle Goodell and Hunter are both facing additional charges.
Kyle Goodell was then released by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi into the custody of his father - retired Vermont State Police Maj. Walter Goodell.
Hunter is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison on the attempted murder charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.