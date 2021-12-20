An accused drug dealer being held without bail for allegedly kidnapping and trying to kill a Barnet man has reportedly found religion behind bars.
“In terms of his character and mental condition, he is a church-goer now,” said St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Sam Swope at the arraignment of Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter on Monday.
Hunter, 34, who was charged in September with attempted murder, pleaded not guilty on Monday to new state charges of cocaine possession, fentanyl trafficking and fentanyl transportation into the state. Attorney Swope made the comment while trying to convince Judge Timothy B. Tomasi that Hunter is not a flight-risk as alleged by prosecutors.
Caledonia Superior Court
Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford asked the court to set bail at $20,000 - but Attorney Swope objected.
“I do think twenty thousand cash or surety is quite excessive in the case to ensure Mr. Hunter’s future appearance,” said Attorney Swope. “Mr. Hunter represents to me that he has no money. He’s been incarcerated for four months.”
Judge Tomasi said he understood Hunter’s position but added that bail was necessary due to the significant amount of jail time Hunter is facing if convicted on the new drug charges and his prior criminal record in Connecticut.
“The court has to obviously consider each case-by-case,” said the judge. “Nonetheless, there is a multiplicity of actions here that do raise the specter of a need for some bail to ensure that the defendant would be available for and not flee prosecution…The court will take account of the fact that he may have a limited ability to pay.”
The judge then set conditions of release and bail at $15,000.
Hunter is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. Corrections officials say multi-person gatherings are restricted in the facility due to COVID-19 but inmates can access religious programming by telephone.
Swope handled the arraignment but the case will now be transferred to Hunter’s court-appointed attorney - Dan Sedon of Chelsea - who is a member of the Serious Felony Unit of the Vermont Defender General’s Office.
Hunter has previously pleaded not guilty to pending charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer for allegedly beating Matthew Goodell, 26, in front of three other people - including his own brother and roommate, Kyle Goodell, 23.
Kyle Goodell has pleaded not guilty to felony aiding in the commission of a felony and other charges.
The new charges allege that Hunter threw a “blue Walmart shopping bag” over the railing on the Portland Street Bridge in St. Johnsbury while being pursued by state police on Sept. 13. The bag contained a Smith and Wesson .45 Caliber handgun and a “lunchbox,” said police, that contained pills, fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Hunter is already facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison on the attempted murder charge and 50 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines if convicted on the new drug charges.
