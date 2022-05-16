Attend NEK Chamber’s Final Legislative Breakfast Of Season

ST. JOHNSBURY — Local legislators will discuss highlights of the recently-wrapped up legislative session next Monday during the final Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast of the season.
For some of them it will be their last time presenting as legislators at the event held monthly at the St. Johnsbury House. Reps. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, and Marcia Martel, of Waterford, and Caledonia County Sen. Joe Benning will not be seeking re-election to their current posts. Feltus decided it’s time for someone else to step into the legislative seat she’s occupied for several years. Martel decided she wants to focus on her new position as a Waterford Select Board member, and Benning wants to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor.
Even the legislators who intend to seek re-election still need to win in November if they want to return to a new round of legislative breakfasts beginning next January.
The event, which had filled a portion of the St. Johnsbury House cafeteria with community members each month prior to the pandemic, will be back in the St. Johnsbury House for only the second time in the COVID-19 era. After a series of video conference sessions to start the current legislative session, the chamber resumed in-person gatherings in April.
Beyond the eight legislators in attendance and event co-hosts Darcie McCann, chamber director, and Laural Ruggles, less than a handful of people were in the audience. McCann said she felt like the low attendance was due to people forgetting the event was back in person and some lingering concerns about indoor gatherings with the coronavirus still around.
McCann said she’s looking forward to next week’s session-ending opportunity for legislators to share and for members of the public to ask questions of the legislators. She said the breakfast meetings are mutually beneficial.
“I think it’s critically important for (the legislators) to hear from their constituents,” she said. It’s a chance for elected senators and representatives to hear about the issue important to the citizens.
For community members, taking the time to access their elected officials is a matter of civic responsibility, McCann said.
“I don’t think people should stand on the sidelines and assume that the work is going to be done,” she said. “They need to have a voice and a strong voice on the things that can affect them and projects that adversely or positively impact them.”
Participation by community members also helps the chamber, McCann said. “It’s important for the chamber as a business organization to hear what the issues are so we can better be a support and advocate on their behalf.”
The final breakfast of the season will be a chance for the legislators to share their assessment of the 2022 legislative session, including the spending decisions related to an $8.1 billion budget that includes over $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Breakfast items will be available provided by the meal staff at the St. Johnsbury House. The event sticks to a strict hour-long format — from 8 to 9 a.m. — during which the legislators share for a few minutes and audience members have a chance to ask questions of any or all the legislators gathered.
McCann said she invites all legislators to attend and present. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
The wearing of masks is up to the individuals attending. There will be hand sanitizer and wipes on hand for use by guests and to clean the microphones. There’s a small fee to cover the cost of food and the room fee.
