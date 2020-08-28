ST. JOHNSBURY — Local communities in the Northeast Kingdom and around the world are coming together on Monday to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. Observed every year on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

“We want the community to know that we’re here for them,” NVRH VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement Laural Ruggles said. “That’s why it’s so important NVRH Prevention Services and the Kingdom Recovery Center acknowledge this day by being an active and engaged presence in the community.”

