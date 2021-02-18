BARTON — Turnout was very low at Wednesday’s annual meeting for Lake Region Union High School District, one of the few in the region being held in person this year.
About two dozen people, most who were officials or staff, attended the floor meeting in the school gym.
Voters approved a $7 million budget as presented by the board, re-elected incumbents and candidates without competition.
They also said farewell with standing ovations to two long-time officials: retiring Superintendent Bev Davis and board member, Toni Eubanks, who is stepping down after 15 years.
“COVID restrictions were in place,” district clerk Kristin Atwood said.
“Chairs were socially distanced. There was tons of room in the gym for the small crowd. I would say with board members, administrators, clerks and voters there was a grand total of 25 people there,” she said.
There was a temperature scanner available, but Atwood said she did not know how to operate it.
The meeting lasted about a half hour, taken up mostly by a presentation about the budget.
The usual LRUHS meetings also run quickly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.