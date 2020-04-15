Attorney: Chief Deputy’s Cell Phone, iPad Seized By Investigators Following St. J Drug Raid

The recent suspension of the Chief Deputy of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department may be related to a recent drug raid in the Four Season’s neighborhood.
According to Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney, Capt. Stephen Bunnell was placed on “temporary relief of duty status” on April 3. Bunnell is second in command at the sheriff’s department and oversees many of its day-to-day operations.
Shatney has declined to say why Bunnell is suspended saying it was a “personnel matter.”
But documents obtained through a public records request by the Caledonian-Record indicate Capt. Bunnell’s cell phone and iPad were seized by an unidentified law enforcement organization after he took part in a multi-agency raid at the 380 Summer Street residence of Tyler Ehmann on Feb. 21.
“Caledonia Deputy Sheriff Bunnell assisted in the execution of the Ehmann warrant per request of St. Johnsbury Police Department, acting as a “cover officer’ standing by while officers searched,” wrote St. Johnsbury defense attorney Corby A. Gary in a “motion in opposition to application for search warrant” he filed on April 8 in Caledonia Superior Court. “At the time of the request, Bunnell did not know the identity of the subject as Ehmann. Bunnell and Ehmann have known each other in the past, and prior to the executed search warrant of Ehmann’s residence.”
But then, according to Gary’s motion, something unusual happened about two weeks later.
Devices Seized
“April 7, 2020, Law enforcement seized Stephen Bunnell’s iPhone and Ipad with the intention of seeking a search warrant of the same, on the basis that Bunnell had electronic communications in the past with Ehmann. Law enforcement expressed or inferred intention to seek a blanket warrant to search the entirety of his devices.”
Ehmann was charged with two counts of cocaine sale, and possession of heroin following the raid by St. Johnsbury Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the sheriff’s department. She later pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released by the court on conditions. Also arrested during the raid was with Bronx, N.Y. resident Courtney Gray, 27, who is charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession, sale of fentynal, sale of cocaine and fentynal trafficking. He was held for lack of $7,500 bail.
According to court records, police have not yet requested a search warrant from the court to search Capt. Bunnell’s devices. Attorney Gary, who was retained by Bunnell on April 8, argues there’s no good reason for the court to issue a warrant if requested by investigators.
‘Fodder’
“One suspects law enforcement had seized and searched Ehmann’s electronic device(s) in Ehmann’s case, and that such may have revealed electronic communications between Ehmann and Bunnell,” wrote Attorney Gary. “The prospect of salacious gossip about communications or relationships with another who has been or is the subject of law enforcement investigation is not evidence, much less substantial evidence of criminal activity. Neither is association. Fodder for the Caledonia Record is not substantial evidence giving rise to probable cause to issue a search warrant.”
Attorney Gary also asks the court - if it does issue a search warrant - to respect Bunnell’s privacy rights and limit the scope of the search to communications with Ehmann.
“Stephen Bunnell is employed as a law enforcement officer, and what he does privately in his spare time and with whom on his computer or cell phone can cause discomfort or injury to his relationships,” wrote Gary.
On April 15, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Robert Bent said attorney Gary’s requests to stop the warrant from being issued and to limit the scope of the search were premature. Attorney Gary is also seeking the return of Bunnell’s devices. Judge Bent ordered that return of property issue to be discussed at a hearing to be scheduled.
February Raid
According to an affidavit filed by Cpl. Steve Hartwell of St. Johnsbury Police Department, investigators used a confidential informant to buy drugs from Ehmann and Gray twice before applying for a search warrant.
Officers wearing bullet proof vests and carrying tactical weapons ascended a fire escape in the back of the building to access the third-floor apartment while other officers entered through the apartment front door.
“A search of the apartment revealed a red container with suspected crack cocaine in the back bedroom, a loose crack rock in the back bedroom on the bed, bundles of heroin were found in the bathroom bathtub area,” wrote Cpl. Hartwell in his report. “Also found in the apartment were items commonly used for the packaging and sale of narcotics, including a scale with white powdery substance on it, black rubber bands and box of baggies.”
Police say the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into drug dealing in St. Johnsbury.
