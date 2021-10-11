Attorney Cites Ventilation Report In Latest Effort To Get Back Into Courthouse

NEWPORT CITY — A local attorney believes a ventilation report from August is reason enough to resume trials in Orleans County, and he’s hoping a judge agrees.
On Friday, David Sleigh filed a motion for “immediate resumption of jury trials and ‘in person’ evidentiary hearings in Orleans County.”
The motion is made in a case with Riley Tetreault as the named defendant, but Sleigh’s arguments related to the inaccessibility of the criminal courthouse in Newport City extend to 35 of his Orleans County defendants facing accusations ranging from Fish & Game violations to aggravated sexual assault on a child. Tetreault is accused of driving at a criminally excessive speed (94 mph in a 50 mph zone).
Sleigh’s position is that defendants in Orleans County are being denied speedy justice because the state judiciary has not opened the courthouse up for jury trials. In a previous motion, he sought permission to question three officials – Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson, State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel, and Dr. Erin Bromage – responsible for decision-making about courthouse access in the state. That motion was denied on Sept. 23.
His most recent motion relies on the strength of an engineering report that notes the courthouse could be opened to the public under the right conditions.
Daniel Dupras, an engineer with Engineering Services of Vermont, wrote in a “Ventilation Summary Report” on Aug. 25 that the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system at the criminal courthouse is “sufficient” to allow for trials. He lists several conditions necessary to mitigating virus spread, including occupancy limitations and the monitoring of carbon dioxide levels.
Despite the recommendations, the judiciary continues its public access restrictions, noting “an in-depth assessment of HVAC systems” as the reason. The statement appears on the judiciary website as part of COVID directives issued on Sept. 1 and applies to several county courthouses in the state that include Orleans and Essex.
Sleigh notes in his motion that similar language used in the engineer’s report to justify allowance back into the courthouse in Orleans County was used in an earlier report regarding the courthouse in Caledonia. Public access, including jury trials, is allowed in the Caledonia courthouse.
“Based upon said study, there is no rational basis for the ‘limited access’ designation” in Orleans, Sleigh’s motion states.
He referenced a recent meeting among judges and attorneys at which Chief Superior Judge Grearson said that “he and staff had reviewed the engineering assessment of the Orleans Criminal Courthouse and, together they had determined the facility was not currently adequate to conduct trials of incarcerated Defendants.”
Sleigh argues that the assessment shows otherwise and trials should be allowed in the Orleans County criminal courthouse “without delay.”
Efforts to connect with Gabel to determine why the results of the engineering study were not sufficient to put the courthouse in Newport City on a path toward trial resumption were unsuccessful by press time. Contact with Judge Grearson to discuss the issue is expected today.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett didn’t reply by press time seeking a response to Sleigh’s latest motion.
In his previous motion seeking a chance to depose the judiciary officials, she sided with Sleigh, saying there should be some explanation of how judiciary officials are making their court access decisions. She also has expressed concern about the delay in resuming trials in Orleans County.
