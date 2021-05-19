NEWPORT CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic did not cause enough deaths to warrant a “dictatorial” mask mandate last year under a flawed emergency law that is unconstitutional, says the attorney representing businessman Andre Desautels.
Robert Kaplan filed new legal arguments last week asking Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout to reconsider her March ruling that imposes a permanent injunction and says Desautels violated Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s mask mandate at work.
Desautels, who has since moved his print shop from Main Street in Newport City to Derby, lost his UPS franchise on Feb. 17 and the bulk of his business.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan sued Desautels to force him to follow the governor’s emergency order on March 13, 2020, and updated since then.
Desautels faces a hearing on June 24 on financial damages - even as Vermont and the U.S. emerges from the pandemic and mask mandates are relaxed nationwide.
Desautels fired his first attorney and hired Kaplan to fight for a new trial. The judge refused to reopen the trial and hear more evidence but agreed to hear more legal arguments about her opinion.
In legal briefs and supporting documents filed May 13 in Orleans Superior Court civil division, Kaplan says in hindsight the pandemic “has been a rather inconsequential affair in Vermont, at least in terms of the death toll.”
As of May 9, the state reported that 249 people died of COVID-19 in Vermont, with 142 or 57 percent of those involving people 80 years and older, Kaplan noted.
The death toll out of a population of 643,000 people in Vermont is .00038 percent, Kaplan stated.
“All of this is to point out that for anyone under 80 in this state of Vermont, the risk of dying from COVID-19 has proven to be infinitesimally small.”
Kaplan compared those numbers during the 12 months after the emergency order was issued to deaths from other causes, citing state sources:
- 1,388 Vermonters died from cancer last year;
- 1,335 died from heart disease in 2018;
- 437 died from accidents in 2018, including 172 deaths from falls.
The state has not reported yet on how many of those who died from COVID-19 would have died in the past year from some of those causes, Kaplan stated, saying that it would be worthwhile to explore that further.
“Against this backdrop, admittedly viewed through a rear-view mirror, the governor declared for himself extraordinary and unprecedented authority to exercise almost total control over the lives, livelihood and freedoms of all Vermonters,” Kaplan stated.
The judge was wrong to uphold the emergency powers statute, Kaplan stated.
He called Vermont’s Emergency Management Statutes “frighteningly authoritarian” because there are no controls over the governor’s assertion of “dictatorial power to suspend constitutional rights and curtail basic freedoms …”
“This is because the termination of the emergency powers is entirely discretionary to the governor,” Kaplan stated.
Kaplan said the judge’s ruling would have allowed Scott to “suspend rights under the Sixth Amendment and Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and order the imprisonment or execution of the non-compliant.”
Kaplan noted that Japanese Americans were interned during World War II - a historical example of executive authority during an emergency.
Kaplan argued that the judge actually read more into the emergency statutes than exists, giving the governor more power than intended by the Legislature.
He also said that emergency statutes are flawed.
“Under the plain language of the Emergency Management Statutes, no one but the governor has the power to end the governor’s exercise of authority under the Emergency Management Statutes … This is tyranny (benevolent or not) and plainly not what our founding fathers had in mind for government constrained by checks and balances.”
The Michigan Supreme Court decision to strike down that state governor’s emergency orders is a relevant precedent, Kaplan stated.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the fundamental shortcomings of Vermont’s Emergency Management Statutes to set out a constitutional framework in which the governor can respond to an unexpected and low probability black swan event,” Kaplan concluded.
“This case is not about whether Gov. Scott is a well-intentioned person trying to do his best for this state and its people during a scary and uncertain series of events that no executive government leader seems to have been well prepared for.
“Thus, in judging the true reasonableness of the emergency authority exercised by the governor to shut down, lockdown and mandate so much in our lives, what actually transpired must be kept in the forefront. What actually transpired is not very much,” Kaplan said about the pandemic.
“With this in mind, the court should resist any temptation to excuse or explain away what are plainly unconstitutional exercises of authority by the executive branch of government from some sense that such an unmitigated disaster was on the brink that desperation necessitated abandoning the central, founding principles of our form of government.”
The AG’s office is expected to respond.
