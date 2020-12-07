Attorney General Calls For Transparency

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan gestures during a news conference in St. Albans, Vt. Donovan is siding with defendants in a drug case whose vehicle was searched by federal agents near the Canadian border and are now being prosecuted in state court. In a brief filed with the Vermont Supreme Court, Donovan argues the couple's car was searched without probable cause under state law, in violation of the Vermont Constitution. The search was legal under federal law. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)

MONTPELIER — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan has come down on the side of transparency when it comes to releasing names of teenagers involved in fatal or serious crashes or providing names of children that have been abducted or lost.

Donovan’s legal opinion comes three months after Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling suspended a longstanding Vermont State Police transparency policy. The document said names of teens are public record when it comes to motor vehicle crashes, are part of investigations, including for AMBER Alerts abductions, or are missing/overdue youths while hunting, skiing or other cases.

