ST. JOHNSBURY — Two candidates for Vermont Attorney General fielded a range of questions at a forum hosted at the Athenaeum on Thursday.
The event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Vermont, Vermont Commission on Women, ACLU of Vermont, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and the Athenaeum.
Democrat Charity Clark and Republican Michael Tagliavia are competing for a seat recently vacated by T.J. Donovan.
The forum was moderated by Sonja Schuyler, a member of the Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters. Approximately 25 people attended the event - which was also cast live on Kingdom Access Television.
The two candidates were introduced to local community members during a half-hour meet and greet reception that preceded an hour-and-a-half forum moderated by Vermont Commission on Women Executive Director Cary Brown.
Clark shared that growing up in a family business gave her an early window into the struggles of everyday businesses and Vermont residents. She stressed the importance of having an attorney general with leadership experience and legal expertise. She is the Chief of Staff at the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
“I will be ready to lead on day one,” Clark vowed.
Tagliavia, who is not an attorney, referenced having owned two businesses in his lifetime and understanding “the hardworking middle class. Tagliavia said his strengths and citizenship qualities would outweigh his lack of legal and political experience.
The two candidates were asked about their top priorities.
Tagliavia responded by repeating two words “Public safety, public safety, public safety.”
He said he would take the “big pharma” opioid settlements to use toward “stopping drug traffickers and keeping drugs off the street … we also need to stop the revolving door of our bail system.”
Tagliavia said police need to be well-funded and equipped “to do their job safely.
Clark spoke to her priorities, chief among them would be to “ensure that Vermont is a safe harbor for those who are seeking an abortion and for providers who provide abortions.”
Addressing domestic violence is also one of the issues on which she’s campaigning and working to implement changes to protect victims.
Clark said if elected, she would be the first woman elected Attorney General of Vermont.
Clark said she plans to work with organizations around the state that serve domestic violence survivors to advocate for changes to make improvements in how domestic violence is handled, saying half of the homicides in Vermont stem from domestic violence.
She also noted that she would work to expand access to criminal record sealings and expungements as a priority in criminal justice reform.
“It’s a really tough issue and it’s not a one-size-fits-all,” said Tagliavia to the domestic violence issue. “Every situation is different, and I’m not saying this should not be addressed, it’s just a very difficult situation.”
The candidates were asked how they would use the AGs office to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
Tagliavia said, “I would like to see more about the disparities in vehicle stops, but I can say, as an example, if you were to stop a vehicle at night for a specific reason, I don’t know how many police officers can see well enough to see inside the vehicle,” saying he’s not certain some nighttime stops can be classified as having been racially motivated.
Clark said, “All of us deserve to be safe and to feel safe.”
She said the nation is at a reckoning point and Vermont must ensure people are treated fairly.
A recent state report on racial disparities contains recommendations already being put in place including racial bias training and sentence guidelines for judges, said Clark, citing steps being taken.
A question from the ACLU related to qualified immunity for public officials including police officers, to which Tagliavia said, “We need to be sure that we’re sending a message to our law enforcement … that we have their back that they will get funding and that they will get the help that they need.”
“I would want to be able to look at the specifics of a case before I made an assessment … there are still ways to hold a law enforcement officer liable,” if they have violated a law, he said. “I am not saying they won’t make mistakes and where egregious mistakes are made, they need to be held accountable.”
Clark said, “When it comes to qualified immunity, I believe in police accountability, and I believe there should be redress where there is harm.”
The Vermont Commission on Women asked what steps the candidates would take to help women coming to Vermont for abortion and for providers.
“This summer I put forth my own safe harbor plan to make Vermont a safe harbor,” said Clark, related to the Supreme Court’s decision related to abortion. “I moved quickly to propose a plan that hopefully we put in place by the Legislature to do everything that we can that we are preserving our rights.”
Clark said there is misinformation online about abortion access and she would work to make sure there is no deception in the marketplace and would work to have a no-tolerance policy if misinformation is spread by pregnancy centers.
Tagliavia said he would not seek to penalize someone traveling to the state for any reason but said, “It’s disappointing to me that we would try to market ourselves as a state to come to for abortion services. I am pro-life, but I do not believe that someone coming to the State of Vermont needs to be punished … the Roe decision, what it did, it affirmed state rights … it did not remove anyone’s right in this state to an abortion.”
He said having Vermont advertised as a state to come to for abortion is not a message he would want to send out.
A question about immigration saw the candidates diverge.
Tagliavia said, “I don’t know that our immigration system is broken rather the people implementing the system are broken. I believe if we had a secure border, there would be less of the crimes you brought up in your question. … not having any illegals in the country or if we find them that we do take measures to deport them.”
“I consider myself to be a humanist, I believe in people who are undocumented. I think it’s really important we acknowledge that we had four difficult years under the Trump administration,” said Clark. She said the values of Vermont and Vermonters must be defended, “The AG plays a really important role on the national stage.”
One question from the public was related to the EB-5 scandal involving Jay Peak and Burke Mountain Resort, in which the state has been sued over its refusal to release some public records.
Clark said the AGs office defended the State in the case and there are privileged records exempted from the public records act in the case, saying, “There is a plan in place to release those records once that lawsuit is over.”
To that, Tagliavia said, “I’m concerned that the EB-5 scandal, if the records are held until it’s quote-unquote over, will the taxpayers of Vermont have any recourse? We need to know if there was, if there is, any public corruption. I think Vermonters need to know and the sooner they know, the better. I understand lawyer-client privilege but the people in Vermont need to know they can trust their public officials to do the right thing for them … without transparency we can’t have that. I think it’s very important that the information get out as soon as possible and not wait until it’s over and there’s no recourse for Vermonters.”
The candidates had different opinions on legal drug injection sites and de-criminalizing drug possession.
Clark said that the war on drugs has not worked in 50 years, and moving from the punitive treatment of drug possession to helping people with recovery from substance abuse is a shift she supports.
She said there is not a Vermonter who doesn’t know of someone impacted by opioid crisis disorder.
Tagliavia said, “My view is I would lobby hard against de-criminalization. We have an opioid crisis, we’re going to be getting $100 million+ from big pharma because of the opioid crisis. By de-criminalizing it, I just think we’re going to be making the problem worse. I don’t think that’s a good idea, I just don’t and I would lobby hard against it.”
The candidates were asked about election integrity and Clark said “I’m a big believer in our system in Vermont,” and she said there are safeguards to ensure the process of Democracy is carried out with integrity.
Tagliavia said overall, “I have found that in Vermont, people are very happy that their elections have been without any major fraud or anything like that. The attorney general would only get involved if the Secretary of State found something that needed to be addressed … people are very happy with what they have found as far as the elections.”
Both candidates said they would be tough on polluters to protect the state’s natural resources.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.