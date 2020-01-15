Attorney General Issues Warning About Scammers Impersonating Department of Justice

CONCORD, N.H. — Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald issues a warning regarding a scam using his name and title in a forged letter that appears to notify the recipient that a legal proceeding has been initiated against them. The letter, which appears to be on Department of Justice letterhead and signed by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, also requests a payment from the recipient as part of the legal proceedings.
The Office of the Attorney General reported that it would never notify individuals by mail that they have been charged with a crime nor would office issue a letter requesting payment in order to resolve criminal charges.
