NEWPORT – Attorney General T.J. Donovan will partner with Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett and Vermont Legal Aid to host a “virtual” expungement clinic on Friday, May 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Expungements wipe from your record specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed. Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The clinic will focus on expunging criminal charges and convictions from Orleans county and will be open to the public by telephone appointment.
Attorney General Donovan has been an outspoken advocate to expand access to expungements by increasing the types of offenses that are eligible for expungement. This is the first “virtual” expungement clinic in a series of clinics that Attorney General Donovan has cohosted around the state.
“Even amid a global health pandemic, the fact remains that expungement is a vital tool for increasing access to jobs, housing, and education for Vermonters,” said Attorney General Donovan. “Expunging people’s criminal records gives them a fresh start by providing the opportunity to be a part of their community, to get a job, to further their education, and to provide for their families. I thank Vermont Legal Aid and State’s Attorney Barrett for their partnership on this important issue.”
Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office, the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Legal Aid will advise and assist with petitions for Vermont-specific “qualifying” criminal convictions and dismissed charges. Vermonters are encouraged to schedule free appointments in advance by calling Legal Aid at 802-503-0005 x 255.
Vermonters seeking expungement assistance through the virtual clinic will need access to 1) a telephone (either landline or mobile), 2) the internet; and, 3) a computer or smartphone to download a free app to electronically sign documents. When scheduling a clinic appointment, Legal Aid will provide instructions on downloading the free Adobe app, and help identify free public Wi-Fi hotspots, if needed. For those without access to the necessary technology, we will work with you to provide an accommodation over mail. Please contact Legal Aid to discuss accommodations.
If you have questions regarding your eligibility for expungement, the event, or any other inquiries, you can contact Vermont Legal Aid at expungement@vtlegalaid.org or 802-503-0005 x 255. More information on the expungement process is available at www.vtlawhelp.org/expungement.
