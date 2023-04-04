Attorney Raises Competency Question For Man Charged With Assaulting Officer
Buy Now

John S. Cole

The question of competency to stand trial has been raised by an attorney representing a Lisbon man accused of assaulting a police officer and a member of his family, according to court documents.

On March 20, a warrant was issued for the arrest of John S. Cole, 31, after he failed to appear at his arraignment at Grafton Superior Court on a Class B felony count of attempted second-degree assault by strangulation against a Lisbon police officer that carries an extended term of imprisonment, five Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault against the officer that carry extended terms of imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor of criminal threatening against the officer, and three Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault against a female family member.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments