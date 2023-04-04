Attorney Raises Competency Question For Man Charged With Assaulting Officer

The question of competency to stand trial has been raised by an attorney representing a Lisbon man accused of assaulting a police officer and a member of his family, according to court documents.
On March 20, a warrant was issued for the arrest of John S. Cole, 31, after he failed to appear at his arraignment at Grafton Superior Court on a Class B felony count of attempted second-degree assault by strangulation against a Lisbon police officer that carries an extended term of imprisonment, five Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault against the officer that carry extended terms of imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor of criminal threatening against the officer, and three Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault against a female family member.
According to the case summary viewed on Tuesday, Cole, on March 27, filed a request for a defense attorney, and Emily Wynes was appointed as his attorney.
The arrest warrant was vacated on March 28, when Cole was arraigned and subsequently incarcerated at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
On the same day, Wynes filed a motion to determine Cole’s competency.
That document, however, was sealed from public view as of Tuesday, when Judge Lawrence MacLeod ordered a competency evaluation.
County prosecutors did not object to the defense’s motion to determine competency.
A competency hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.
According to documents, the court, after the March 28 arraignment, issued a bail order releasing Cole on personal recognizance.
Conditions include that he not possess any guns or dangerous weapons, not consume alcohol or drugs, sign a waiver of extradition before release, not travel outside of New Hampshire, participate in all recommended mental health treatment as his case pends, reside at an address other than the West Street residence he had been living at, get fingerprinted if he already hasn’t been, and stay away from the female family member and from Lisbon Police Sgt. Derek Sullivan outside the scope of Sullivan’s employment with the Lisbon Police Department.
Another condition requires Cole to apply for services through the Grafton County House of Corrections Pre-Trial Services Program. If Cole is terminated from the program for non-compliance, an arrest warrant would be issued and his bail revoked.
Cole was indicted on the criminal charges by a grand jury in February
On Jan. 6 at the West Street residence, prosecutors said he threw a pack of cigarettes that struck a female family in the face and slapped her and punched her in the stomach.
Cole is also alleged to have placed his hand on the throat of Sullivan in an attempt to strangle him, and also to have pushed Sullivan and twisted his hand as Sullivan attempted to use Taser.
In addition, Cole is accused of having told Sullivan to “meet him at his house so we can finish this.”
He is also alleged to have resisted arrest by repeatedly pulling his arms away from Sullivan and from Sugar Hill Police Cpl Sarah Donahue as the two officers were trying to handcuff and arrest him.
