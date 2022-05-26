Attorney Serving As Probate Judge Suspended For 15 Months

A local attorney serving as Caledonia County’s probate judge was suspended from practicing law for 15 months for violating rules of professional conduct.
The sanctions against William W. “Bill” Cobb were issued on Tuesday, following an investigation by the Vermont Professional Conduct Board. They include a public reprimand and five separate periods of suspension that total 15 months.
This decision follows an earlier determination by the Vermont Judicial Conduct Board that Cobb deserved a public reprimand because he tried to leverage his position as a part-time judge to gain an advantage for a client.
Cobb has worked as an attorney in Caledonia County for the last 18 years, specializing in probate cases, family law, criminal defense, and civil litigation. In 2018, he won election to the position of probate judge. His was the only name on the ballot that November, but he did need to win a contest within the Democratic party prior to the general election. In the Primary, Cobb beat Tom Paul, a local attorney serving in the State’s Attorney’s Office.
The investigation into allegations of misconduct by Cobb began in the fall of 2020. Based on findings, the professional conduct panel held evidentiary hearings in October and November 2021. The conclusion appears in a 48-page document, dated May 24 and signed by three panelists.
“Based on the Panel’s Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that Respondent, William W. Cobb, Esq., is publicly reprimanded for his violation of Rule 1.1 of the Rules of Professional Conduct, and suspended for a total of one year and three months for his violations of Rules 8.4(d), 1.3, 1.6, and 8.4(c)under aggravating circumstances.
Rule 8.4(d) refers to misconduct, and the panel determined Cobb’s actions warranted a six-month suspension. According to the decision, Cobb disclosed confidential juvenile court information in a case in which he was representing a father whose child had died while in state custody. The case involved a settlement in which the mother and father were disputing distribution of the settlement funds.
“(Cobb) clearly knew that the juvenile records required careful handling as evidenced by him placing the records themselves in ‘sealed’ envelope. However, he included the personal identifying information and other factual information in his unsealed motion intentionally in order to support his motion for summary judgment,” the panel stated. “His intentional disclosure shakes the faith of the public in the confidentiality of juvenile proceedings.”
Rule 1.3 refers to diligence and resulted in a three-month suspension. Cobb’s reported violation of this rule relates to his representation of a criminal defendant. Specifically, the panel stated that Cobb failed to petition the court for a modification of pretrial release conditions to allow the defendant to see his children.
Cobb maintained that filing the motion had the potential to do more harm than good. The panel asserted that Cobb’s failure to follow through on his client’s request was negligent. At the time, Cobb was being paid $1,000 a month to represent the client.
“The Panel has determined that, based upon all the evidence presented before it, that it was objectively unreasonable to fail to file a motion to modify (conditions of release) after pros and cons of the motion had been fully explained to the client and the client still wanted the motion to be filed,” the report stated.
Rule 1.6 refers to the confidentiality of information and resulted in a suspension of 1.5 months. Cobb is accused of identifying one of his former clients and details about that client to another attorney who was taking over another case from Cobb.
“(Cobb’s) former client testified that he was ‘shocked’ by the disclosure of his confidential information. Thus, there was injury to his client, who had the right to be certain that his attorney would maintain his confidences,” the panel noted.
Rule8.4(c) refers to misconduct and resulted in a suspension of three months. It dealt with Cobb’s inability to provide accurate records of work he did for a criminal defendant who Cobb charged $1,000 a month for eight months. He provided Disciplinary Counsel Sarah Katz “misleading time entries … He intentionally attempted to mislead Disciplinary Counsel instead of cooperating with her investigation.”
The panel concluded, “Likewise, (Cobb’s) failure to cooperate with Disciplinary Counsel’s investigation ‘injured the disciplinary system itself by consuming scarce resources and eroding the public’s confidence in the legal profession.’”
Another 1.5 months was added following a review of what the panel called “aggravating and mitigating circumstances.” One of the factors reviewed was to Cobb’s advantage as it was noted he had no prior disciplinary reports. Other factors supported the sanction, including one labeled “remorse.” The panel said he “evidenced little remorse.”
An additional rule violation of competence did not result in suspension time, but resulted in a public reprimand. The panel determined Cobb failed to provide a competent defense by failing to watch recorded video testimony of alleged victims in a case involving his client. The defendant went with a different attorney, but the panel contended that if the man had stayed with Cobb and the court kept a tight timeline on the case, the defendant could have faced trial with an ill-prepared lawyer.
A voicemail was left for Cobb and an email was sent to his law office seeking comment, but he did not reply by press time.
Messages left with officials in the Vermont court administrator’s office regarding whether the sanctions against Cobb as a lawyer would have any impact on his position as probate judge were not returned. Cobb is still listed as a judge on the probate court calendar.
There is no statutory requirement that a probate judge is licensed to practice law in order to serve.
The position of probate judge comes up for election every four years, which means it will be on the ballot this year.
The Probate Division of the Superior Court handles adoptions, correction and establishment of birth, death, and marriage records, emancipation, guardianships, non-resident clergy to perform marriage, probate of estates, trusts, and wills.
