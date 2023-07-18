Attorney Sleigh Wins At Supreme Court

The Vermont Supreme Court has overturned a ruling in Caledonia Superior Court.
Austin White had been accused of having a blood alcohol level of .106 percent after he drove his truck off the road in St. Johnsbury. White agreed to have a sample of his blood taken while being treated at the hospital.
Later, Judge Justin P. Jiron ruled in Caledonia Superior Court that White’s driver’s license would be suspended. But White’s defense attorney, David Sleigh, appealed the judge’s decision to the supreme court based on concerns about protocols established for the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Attorney Sleigh on July 7.
“He argues that the trial court abused its discretion in admitting the results of an evidentiary blood-alcohol test because the State did not offer sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the defendant’s blood sample was collected and analyzed in compliance with Department of Public Safety (DPS) rules,” wrote Vermont Justice William D. Cohen in the ruling. “We conclude that there was an insufficient foundation to allow admission of the test result and therefore reverse and remand for entry of judgment for defendant.”
The Supreme Court said that in order to provide a proper foundation for admission of blood-test results, the State must show that the sample was analyzed by gas chromatography, according to the performance standards established by the DPS rules.
“Here, the State submitted no foundational evidence to demonstrate compliance with any of these performance standards,” reads the ruling. “The Chemist’s affidavit describes her training for gas chromatography, but the affidavit contains no reference to gas-chromatography instrumentation, its capabilities, or whether the method or methods were actually complied with during the analysis. The trooper’s affidavit does not discuss the analytical method or instruments in any way except to note that the VFL (Vermont Forensic Lab) report is attached to his affidavit.”
The high court then ruled that Judge Jiron made the wrong decision.
“The State therefore could not prove an essential element and the judgment in the State’s favor cannot stand,” reads the ruling.
