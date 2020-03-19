Attorney Wants Clients Released From Jail Due To Coronavirus

Eric Jackson is wheeled out of Caledonia Superior Court by Capt. Steve Bunnell of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department and defense attorney David Sleigh in June, 2015. (File photo)

A Lyndonville defense attorney wants the court to release four of her clients from jail arguing that Vermont prisons are unprepared for a coronavirus outbreak behind bars.

“The Vermont Department of Corrections is not prepared for this pandemic,” wrote defense attorney Laura Wilson in her motion filed on Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court. “It does not have a plan to prevent infections and it does not have the resources or capacity to put a plan into place. It does not have the medical facilities to treat people infected with this virus…..The potential human cost of the Department’s unpreparedness is staggering. Inmates may die from preventable infections, or they may die from inadequate and inferior treatment. Inmates who survive the pandemic will suffer needlessly.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments