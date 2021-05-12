LANCASTER — What was planned as a three-day trial for a former state senator accused of domestic violence has spilled into a fourth.
Wednesday’s proceedings at Coos Superior grew tense at times and were paused on several occasions as attorneys sparred over the admission of evidence.
The trial opened with a hearing on a motion by the state objecting to certain evidence that defense counsel Donna Brown, representing former three-term Democratic senator Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, sought to present to the jury.
The judge agreed with prosecutors that under court rules certain evidence can be excluded on the grounds it could create confusion and prejudice a jury.
The issue, though, didn’t rest there.
Several times during the witness testimony that followed, Assistant New Hampshire Attorneys General Geoffrey Ward and Joshua Speicher objected to Brown’s attempts to bring up evidence that they said had already been prohibited for trial, causing delays in testimony and prompting several closed-door discussions in chambers with the attorneys and judge.
Specifically, Brown sought to include statements made by Emily Jacobs, of Jefferson, the alleged victim and Woodburn’s former fiancee, in which she said she had physically blocked Woodburn.
“‘If he was leaving drunk, I would try to talk him out of it and stand in his way,’” Brown quoted Jacobs as saying.
Jacobs, who had recorded Woodburn in what Brown said was an attempt to get him to admit to the alleged assaults against her, had stated that one of Woodburn’s defenses will be that she was blocking him or preventing him from leaving, said Brown, adding that Jacobs’ statements suggest “aggressive actions.”
Woodburn is charged with four Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault, two Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, and one Class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass for incidents that allegedly occurred between August 2017 and June 2018.
He is accused of throwing a cup of water in Jacobs’ face and then throwing the empty cup in her face, striking her in the stomach with his hand, kicking the and breaking the door of her clothes dryer, kicking in and damaging the door to her home, remaining at her house on Christmas Eve 2017 after she told him to leave, and causing bodily injury when he bit her on her left hand in December 2017, resulting in bruising, and biting her on her right forearm in June 2018 and causing bruising.
The jury was presented with photographic evidence that prosecutors said shows the bruises.
Each charge against Woodburn carries a maximum sentence of one year in the Coos County House of Corrections.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is claiming self-defense.
Brown argued that presenting Jacobs’ statements about “the blocking behavior she admitted to repeatedly” would speak to Woodburn’s state of mind.
In arguing for its inclusion, she cited case law.
Judge Peter Bornstein, however, agreed with Ward that those cases don’t apply to the Woodburn case and said so far he hasn’t heard any evidence that points to Woodburn’s state of mind on the dates of his alleged assaults.
“None of these incidents included her trying to stop him from leaving,” said Ward.
In the struggle over a cell phone when both were in a stopped car in December 2017, which led to the charge of Woodburn biting Jacobs’ hand, Ward said Woodburn could have easily left by opening the door.
“At least at this point, the evidence is inadmissible,” said Bornstein in sustaining the state’s objection. “[Woodburn] testified he didn’t remember what happened next. The defendant didn’t have any state of mind.”
Presenting the evidence would create unfair prejudice and confuse and mislead the jury, he said.
Testimony
Although he was not on the witness list, Woodburn, 55, took the stand Tuesday in his own defense.
On Wednesday morning, he resumed testifying, taking questions first from Brown and then from prosecutors.
In their testimony, Woodburn and Jacobs described the other as volatile and prone to bouts of anger.
Woodburn described an intense relationship - “it was an emotional roller coaster for both of us” - and admitted to throwing water in her face, but not the cup.
“She was in that zone,” he said. “I hoped the water would get her out of it.”
He said he kicked the dryer door after she threw his wet laundry onto the lawn.
Prosecutors also obtained a journal from Woodburn that was left behind at Jacob’s home and includes entries about the incidents, including the house door.
“She wouldn’t let me in,” Woodburn had written. “I became enraged and kicked the door in.”
On cross-examination, Ward asked Woodburn, who is 6-foot-2-inches and 215 pounds, to “stand up so the jury can take note of your size.”
“You say Emily is emotional, but you just conceded you weren’t rational and logical when you kicked the door off the dryer,” said Ward.
“Correct, “said Woodburn.
“It’s not rational and logical grabbing the steering wheel of a moving car,” said Ward.
“Correct,” said Woodburn.
In describing the relationship to Brown, Woodburn said, “When we had an issue, I would separate from her and she would convince me to come back into the relationship.”
He said Jacobs’ “increased erratic behavior” led to an impossible relationship and he had to “extract myself physically and electronically.”
Before the relationship ended, they saw a mental health counselor, Paul Donahue, from April to July 2018, both as a couple then individually.
Donahue was the last witness to testify on Wednesday, on behalf of the defense.
Donahue testified that Jacobs spoke of instances of abuse and on July 2 said she had invested too much in the relationship and Woodburn would get back at her.
“‘I’m going to get back at him and that’s it,’” Donahue said Jacobs had told him.
“In my mind, it was a threat,” he said.
Speicher said the statement about getting back at Woodburn is not in Donahue’s progress notes for that counseling session.
He also told the jury that Donahue in March voluntarily surrendered his clinical mental health counselor license to settle allegations of professional misconduct brought by the state.
Allegations include failing to maintain objectivity in the couple’s counseling relationship, providing false information during the investigation regarding record-keeping practices and whether one of the clients reported being afraid of the other, keeping inaccurate and incomplete records of counseling sessions, and intentionally excluding relevant information disclosed during sessions.
Donahue told Speicher that at no time was he concerned that Woodburn would physically harm Jacobs.
The relationship ended about the time the counseling stopped, around July 2018.
Woodburn was arrested and charged in August 2018.
Woodburn and Jacobs, with a shared interest in politics, struck up a friendship in 2015 and became romantically involved later that year. They became engaged in 2017.
On Monday, Jacobs, 38, who was the first witness to testify, said Woodburn eyed a future run for the governor’s office and wanted a wife who would help him in that effort.
“I fit into the plan,” she said.
Prosecutors said Woodburn presented a draft contract with about a dozen specifics to Jacobs on how she was to behave in public and how she was to be “discreet”
When asked by Ward why she didn’t contact the police about the assaults, Jacobs said Woodburn had a high position in state government.
“I was scared,” she said.
She said when Woodburn became angry he would blame her and say it was her job to help him.
On Wednesday, Woodburn said, “It’s pretty clear I broke up with her … She wanted the relationship to continue and I wanted some distance.”
Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. today followed by jury deliberations.
