ATV Crash Victim Sustains Injuries In Columbia

COLUMBIA, NH — At approximately 1:20 p.m. on June 19, Kelliann Trombley, 52, of Bridgewater, Mass. was operating an ATV on Kelsey Notch Trail in Columbia during heavy rainfall. While navigating a downhill, bumpy section of trail, Trombley lost control of her machine and veered into a ditch. Trombley’s ATV subsequently rolled over and she was thrown from the machine, sustaining injuries.
Trombley’s riding companions and other riders who came upon the scene rendered aid and placed a call to 911. Emergency personnel from Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS and Conservation officers responded to the call. Colebrook Fire Department was able to utilize their ATV and ARGO to locate the scene and transport Trombley to an awaiting ambulance. Trombley was then transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
An investigation of the crash scene revealed that unreasonable speed for the existing conditions was the primary factor in this crash. Trombley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Conservation officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV (off-highway recreational vehicle) operators to use extra caution operating during inclement weather.
