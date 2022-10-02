Stewartstown - At approximately 3:45 PM on Friday, September 30, 2022, NHFG Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash on the Noyes Road/Bennett Hill Road connector trail in Stewartstown. Emergency personnel from Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS along with conservation officers responded to the call.

The operator, identified as Bradley Beane, 43, of Claremont suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries caused when his ATV hit a deep, water filled hole in the trail causing him to get ejected over his handle bars. Beane’s riding companion and other riders who came upon the scene rendered aid and called 911. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments