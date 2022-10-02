Stewartstown - At approximately 3:45 PM on Friday, September 30, 2022, NHFG Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash on the Noyes Road/Bennett Hill Road connector trail in Stewartstown. Emergency personnel from Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS along with conservation officers responded to the call.
The operator, identified as Bradley Beane, 43, of Claremont suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries caused when his ATV hit a deep, water filled hole in the trail causing him to get ejected over his handle bars. Beane’s riding companion and other riders who came upon the scene rendered aid and called 911. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Beane was extracted from the trail by Colebrook Fire Department’s rescue ARGO and transported to an awaiting ambulance. From there he was taken to Upper-Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of his injuries.
After an on-scene investigation, it is believed that the deep, water filled hole, coupled with Beane not slowing down enough to navigate it safely were the primary contributing factors in this crash.
Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV users that trails contain a variety of obstacles and to always travel at a slow enough speed to maintain control and utilize protective gear when operating or riding OHRV’s.
