ATV Impact Study Committee To Form In Newport City

ATVs line the streets in some New Hampshire towns. Newport City is hoping to become a mecca for ATVs. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — The city’s downtown development board will create a committee to study the impact of all-terrain vehicles on city streets this summer.

Voters on Tuesday voted not to repeal a new ordinance allowing ATVs on key city streets, including Main and East Main, West Street and Union, Coventry and Highland Avenue. The council voted 3-1 last fall to approve the ordinance, with the motion stating that it will be in place for a one-year trial period.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments