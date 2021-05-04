ATV Proposal Stirs Debate In Haverhill

HAVERHILL — Town roads in the Mountain Lakes District could be opened to ATV use.
A proposal would allow Mountain Lakes residents to drive ATVs off their properties, and access the existing trail system through a series of Class V and VI roads, instead of hauling them to trailheads.
The plan was narrowly approved by precinct voters in March, 42-39, and the Board of Selectmen are expected to make the final decision at their next meeting on May 10.
Mixed opinions were expressed during a public hearing on Monday.
David Long, a proponent of ATV road access, said the plan would benefit the people of Mountain Lakes and downplayed concerns over speeding, noise, dust and other bad behavior.
But some residents worried the proposal would exacerbate problems with inconsiderate and irresponsible riders, and negatively impact safety and quality of life for Mountain Lakes District residents.
“We have had more than a couple of signs — ‘No Trespassing,’ ‘This Is Not A Trail’ — on our property that have been mowed over,” said Lynn Graham, whose property is located on the connector between Mountain Lakes and the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail.
Her neighbor, Jeff Page, described similar problems at his dairy farm, where narrow roads and commercial/industrial vehicle traffic pose safety hazards.
He suggested that ATVs were better suited for dedicated trail systems, such as Ride The Wilds in Coos County.
“There’s places for them to enjoy their four-wheelers without taking away from the rest of us,” he said.
Haverhill Police have jurisdiction over Mountain Lakes’ municipal roads. However, it’s unclear what resources they would dedicate to ATV enforcement.
The responsibility would lie, in large part, with the ATV operators.
Long said the “good, responsible” people of Mountain Lakes would self-police and willingly follow regulations, but Graham disagreed, noting that ATV riders in the area already trespassed, littered, and violated curfew.
“Last summer some person or persons accessed our property. They left behind broken bottles and evidence they had tried to start a bonfire. Last summer, as hot and dry as it was, they could have set the forest on fire,” she said. “You cannot control disrespectful people and my big concern is, if you open up that Class VI road from both ends, who is going to police that?”
Addressing the Board of Selectmen, Mountain Lakes resident Joe McQueen offered a list of concerns and suggestions — he supported a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. overnight ATV curfew and opposed an ATV rental facilities in Mountain Lakes — and said if ATV road access plan were approved, it should be for a one-year trial basis.
“If passed, it should get a summer full-season test run. At the end of that time, then we’ll have another meeting and decide whether or not the conditions have been met, and whether we want to go on any further,” he said.
McQueen found support from an unlikely source — four-wheel enthusiast Doug Dutile.
“If you want to see four-wheeling, go to Coos County. Berlin, Stark, Pittsburg, Colebrook, all that. What the boards did up there, they did [road access] to trial. After the first year they went back to make modifications and adjustments,” he said. “My suggestion is to try it. It might work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.