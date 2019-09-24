A woman from Dalton was hurt on Sunday after the ATV she was operating rolled on top of her.

Catherine Geisz, 74, was operating the ATV on her property Sunday afternoon. While operating around her yard, she lost control of the machine and ended rolling the ATV over on top of her. The crash was witnessed by a neighbor who called 911.

