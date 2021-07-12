A New Hampshire Fish and Game official said a Massachusetts man hurt in an ATV rollover crash in Berlin, N.H. on Sunday was saved from more severe injuries because he was wearing safety equipment.
“Kurt Person (Jr, 25, of Upton, Massachusetts) was wearing a helmet and eye protection, which authorities believe certainly saved him from far more serious injuries,” noted Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes.
Abut 1:30 p.m., Person was operating a borrowed ATV northbound on the Bob’s Way Trail, heading in the direction of Brook Road. While negotiating a downhill turn, Person’s ATV hit a rock in the trail, which resulted in him losing control of the machine and rolling over.
Other members of his riding party came to his aid and helped him into the passenger seat of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV). He was driven directly to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
