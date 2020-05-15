NEWPORT CITY - Christine Russell promised her daughter Ivy that she would drive her to school in the family’s all-terrain vehicle as soon as ATVs were allowed on city streets.
But the COVID-19 pandemic changed all that. Newport City Elementary, like schools across Vermont, is closed.
So Russell did the next best thing.
On Friday, the first day of ATVs in Newport City, Russell and daughters Ivy, 10, and Liberty, 13, put on helmets and rode in the family’s “side by side” or utility terrain vehicle (UTV) from their home on Glen Road to the parking spot off Western Avenue at Mt. Vernon Street.
They met the school bus and aides delivering school lunches and enjoyed a special outing on their Yamaha Viking.
“I’m excited. I hope more people went out,” Russell said.
They weren’t the only ATV riders taking advantage of the new city ordinance allowing ATVs on designated city streets.
Mayor Paul Monette rode down Main Street with city Clerk James Johnson in another UTV, part of a caravan of enthusiasts, local club leaders and law enforcement officers to celebrate the first day of ATV trail season in Vermont.
Newport City Council, with the support of voters early this year, approved the ordinance last fall as requested by the Border Line Ridge Riders. The council expanded on the request of the club, opening up Main Street and key access roads to ATVs in 2020 and designated two trail heads, on Coventry Street and on Union.
The city streets are open to ATVs from now until October when all trails close for the winter in Vermont. Then the city will evaluate how the year went.
ATVs are allowed on streets between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Helmets, lights and insurance are required. A club or state membership is required, and the driver must have a driver’s license.
The decision to open Newport City links the city to nearby Coventry and Newport Center, expanding the regional network of trails through villages in the Northeast Kingdom.
The mayor and aldermen and other officials, along with law enforcement officers, gathered with club members at the Department of Public Works garage on Union Street for a 10 a.m. caravan through the city.
Lead by Acting Police Chief Travis Bingham, the caravan traveled to downtown and out to the Coventry Street trail head at the recycling station and right through downtown to the water tower to the west and back. Joining them were ATVs from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Border Patrol.
Drivers in other vehicles honked and pedestrians waved as they passed.
“We are here to inaugurate the opening day for ATVs,” Bingham said.
“We want to send a message to the public we are going to out and enforce the ordinance. … We are urging the riders to abide by the ordinance. That’s the only way this is going to work.”
The city has several ATVs purchased with federal grants so officers can assist U.S. Border Patrol agents on the U.S.-Canadian border through what’s called Operation Stonegarden, which pays for off-duty law enforcement officers to expand the border police force when needed.
Bingham said city officers can patrol on ATV or in cruisers in the city, depending on the need.
Monette said the city is promoting its plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities.
“This is just another aspect of outdoor sporting,” Monette said.
He is hopeful that ATV riders will come to buy curbside deliveries from local restaurants.
The city could discuss how to expand its outdoor eating and seating offerings within state guidelines under the COVID-19 emergency orders while indoor restaurant seating is still closed.
ATV riders have flocked in the past to New Hampshire, where many communities have opened their streets to ATVs.
But with the border closed, the mayor said there have been inquiries about places to visit in Newport City from people who want to come and ride in and around the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.