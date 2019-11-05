LyndonAubuchon To Buy Lyndonville Hardware Store

Lyndonville Hardware owner Brad Gebbe with his employees on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. From left are, Debbie Gebbie, Trevor... Sue..., Cody...Lori...Tom .Brad Gebbe, Bill... Dan... Betty...,Brad... Dick..., (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Lyndonville Hardware will soon have a new owner.

The landmark store at 583 Broad St., which has been owned and operated by Brad and Debbie Gebbie since it opened in 1990, is being purchased by regional hardware chain Aubuchon Hardware.

