Audit of St. J Town Finances Looking Good

The Town of St. Johnsbury’s finances are once again looking good.
CPA Fred Duplessis of the Montpelier accounting firm of Sullivan Powers & Co. told the select board during a special meeting on Monday that its recently completed annual audit of the town’s books showed just one minor flaw.
“We had no material weaknesses noted this year,” said Duplessis. “We had one significant deficiency related to the calculation for the unbilled water receivables…When it was calculated, all of the correct reports were run. There were some amounts on the second page that didn’t get carried forward. I suspect that had this gone to draft it would’ve been caught by your staff anyway.”
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the error has already been corrected and that it didn’t affect anyone’s water bills or the town’s financial standing.
“It doesn’t have any impact on the town’s credit rating or anything else,” said Whitehead. “This is the first time we’ve had any findings at all in like six years, which is a testament to how professional our finance officer is and (Town Clerk) Stacey Jewell does a great job for us.”
Lesley Russ is the Finance Officer for the Town of St. Johnsbury,
Duplessis said pandemic-related challenges were probably a factor.
“This was an unusual year - that’s an understatement - as was last year with people working remotely,” said Duplessis. “A lot of hybrid working…But the audit went really well and this was the only issue we raised in spite of all the scheduling and people working in different places.”
Select Board Chairman Kevin Oddy said he was pleased with the report.
“It has been been a different year,” agreed Oddy. “I’d just like to add my thanks to the Town Manager’s office and the Town Clerk’s office and all the staff for getting us through another year with no major deficiencies.”
Oddy, who is the longest-serving member of the select board, said he recalls a time when he did not look forward to audits of the town books.
“I’ll say that the last few years for sure - this town has come a long, long way… And it’s because of the hard work of the staff and the town.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.