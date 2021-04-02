Auditor Report: Public School Enrollments Plummet; Independent School Population Rises

MONTPELIER — According to a 43-page report just out from State Auditor Douglas R. Hoffer, more students are attending K-12 independent schools and fewer are attending out-of-state schools, with public tuition dollars picking up the tab.
The report, made public on Tuesday this week, is the second of two planned reports from the state auditor’s office which set out to explore “issues related to students that do not attend Vermont’s public schools.”
Over 3,400 publicly-funded students have enrolled in Vermont private/independent schools approved by the State Board of Education in the 2018/19 school year, Hoffer wrote in the report.
During the same period, 435 publicly-funded Vermont students were enrolled in out-of-state schools, mostly at public schools in adjoining states, Hoffer found. “Taken together, this constitutes about 5 percent of Vermont’s publicly-funded student population.”
In the school year 2018/19, data reported to the Agency of Education (AOE) from local education agencies shows that public dollars paid to independent and out-of-state schools were $99.4 million; tuition for general and special education made up 95 percent of the costs.
The first report was issued in December of last year, comparing statutes and rules which govern public schools to those overseeing approved independent schools, finding that “Generally, the differences subject public schools to more requirements than approved independent schools, particularly in the categories of governance and public participation and transparency.”
This week’s report sought to:
• describe the trends in the numbers of students and public expenditures for tuition for grades K-12 general and special education sent to Vermont independent and out-of-state schools for the school years spanning 2008/09 to 2018/19;
• to determine the basis of tuition payments for publicly-funded students made to Vermont independent schools that provided grades K-12 general education in fiscal year 2019, and;
• to assess whether the Vermont independent schools that received publicly-funded tuition in school year 2018/19 for grades K-12 general education were reviewed and approved.
Trends Noted In Auditor’s Report
The report states that during the 10-year window for which data was examined, “there was a trend towards greater student enrollment in K-12 approved independent schools paid for with public funds while the number of such students enrolled in out-of-state schools steadily decreased.”
During that decade-long window, “publicly-funded enrollment in approved independent schools increased by 8 percent … while at the same time enrollment in Vermont public schools decreased by 12 percent.”
The report states that the most common tuition rate paid by school districts to independent schools for general education in 2018/19 was based on the average announced state tuition rate for union elementary schools ($13,910) and for secondary schools ($15,618).
However, the data shows that 29 school districts paid more — from $990 to $3,570 higher — than the average announced state tuition rate for public schools, primarily for secondary students, the report states.
That was permissible, the report goes on, “because (in those districts) voters approved the higher rate or the school met criteria in statute that allowed them to be paid a higher rate.”
The auditor concludes, “These higher tuition rates cost Vermont taxpayers $3.6 million more than it would have had the average announced tuition rate been paid because such costs are borne by the statewide Education Fund.”
Hoffer goes on to state that while the AOE is responsible for reviewing the approved independent schools and making such recommendations to the Vermont State Board of Education, “the AOE’s processes for reviewing these schools had flaws.”
Highlights
The report notes that Vermont and Maine are the only states which “offer a town tuitioning program in which school districts that do not operate a public school pay to send their students to approved independent (private) schools or public schools in other districts.”
Vermont has 110 school districts, two inter-state districts and 45 which do not operate an elementary and/or secondary school, the report goes on.
During the 10-year time frame the report covers, “at least 95 percent of K-12 students were enrolled in Vermont public schools, although enrollment in public schools decreased (85,079 to 74,930).”
Also during that decade-long review, “tuition for students enrolled in Vermont approved independent schools at the expense of taxpayers increased by 71 percent (from $49.8 million to $85 million) while tuition expenditures for students attending out-of-state schools increased by 35 percent ($6.7 million to $9 million).
The report acknowledges that the number of students attending independent or out-of-state schools on Vermont public tuition payments is “still relatively small” overall, but notes, “there has been a trend towards greater enrollment in approved independent schools paid for with public funds.”
On the whole, during that decade the report focuses on, “the percentage of publicly-funded students enrolled outside of the Vermont public school system has increased by 4 percent.”
AOE Chief Responds To Report
Dan French, secretary of the Vermont AOE, responded in writing to Hoffer’s report on March 25, in a letter posted with the report’s release this week.
“There are several recommendations included in the report that will assist the Agency of Education in improving our processes for independent school approval,” French wrote.
The full public report is on the state auditor’s website at: http://auditor.vermont.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.