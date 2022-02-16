A recent Vermont auditor’s report is a dam shame.
Auditor Doug Hoffer submitted his assessment of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Dam Safety Program, which he found to be lacking. Among 10 dams considered in the audit was Institute Pond Dam in Lyndon Center.
In particular, the audit calls out the state’s dam safety program for a lack of follow-through on inspections of dams that are in poor condition and pose a hazard if they fail.
The Institute Pond Dam, owned by Lyndon Institute, is considered by the state to be in poor condition with a “high hazard” designation. When a dam is “high hazard” it means a failure could result in loss of life, and when a dam is in “poor” condition it means it could fail under normal conditions.
The original dam was built in 1911 by T.N. Vail as a way to direct water to his lower fields. It reportedly breached and was reconstructed in 1913 to its current configuration.
Traveling up College Road toward Northern Vermont University from LI the dam is located on the south side of the road. It dams Institute Pond formed by a stream that serves as a tributary to the Passumpsic River. The pond is located on both sides of the road connected by a 48-inch diameter pipe.
Irrigation pipes that were part of Vail’s original design to divert water are no longer in use and are closed.
The most recent safety inspection at the dam was noted by the auditor as happening in 2020, but LI still hasn’t received a copy of the report, he stated.
A report prepared from a 2019 inspection noted the downstream slope of the dam was in poor condition. “Multiple animal burrows and numerous tree stumps were observed. There were spongy/wet soils noted near the toe (where the face of an embankment and the level ground meet) and spillway channel. There was some iron staining and clear seepage flow of approximately a gallon per minute in these areas. Erosion was observed in the area of the toe and the area of primary spillway discharge.”
The inspection recommends multiple corrective steps, from basic maintenance like clearing brush and trees to significant repairs requiring an engineer to address the principal spillway embankment.
“Alternately the dam could be removed, which would consist of constructing a stabilized breach of the dam and allowing the pond area to return to a more natural condition of a stream channel surrounded by vegetated areas,” noted the report.
An Emergency Action Plan created in 2011 on file with the town notes that a sudden breach of Institute Dam could flood two homes near the intersection of Center Road and Back Center Road along with those roads and College Road.
LI Head of School Twiladawn Perry said in an email that the inspections of the dam have been happening on an annual basis.
“The dam is not in imminent danger of collapse or failure, but it is an earthen dam and only has one spillway,” she said.
She said the school intends to look to FEMA funding to help with dam repairs.
The audit of the Dam Safety Program expresses a view that the program needs to do more to ensure dams in poor condition are taking corrective action in a timely fashion.
“We found that the 10 dams in poor condition that we selected for review, which included state-owned dams, lingered in poor condition, some for at least 18 years,” Hoffer noted. “Until DEC provides dam owners with inspection reports timely that include timeframes for corrective action and develops procedures to enforce those timeframes, owners may continue to leave dams in poor condition indefinitely, risking property, the environment, and human lives.”
A lack of staff within the Dam Safety Program is noted as part of the problem with achieving oversight and follow-through.
In a letter of response to the audit, DEC Commissioner Peter Walke wrote the Dam Safety Program “concurs that there is a direct link between the shortcomings of dams in the State and lack of investment of the State in dam safety programming. The DSP and Department plan to develop a staffing plan and use it and the Audit Report to continue to leverage for additional resources necessary to meet our mission.”
The audit noted a recent change in Vermont statute that gives authority to the program to require dam owners to handle repair work within a specified timeframe or be subject to enforcement by the Department.
“DEC is required to have additional rules adopted by July 2022 that pertain to dam design standards and DEC intends to have the standards regarding repair timeframes and enforcement procedures included within those rules,” the audit notes. “As of January 26, 2022, DEC had not started formal development of the rules, and therefore it is unlikely that they will meet the July 2022 due date for adoption. According to the DEC Commissioner, DEC intends to request a one-year extension of this deadline from the legislature.”
In his response to the audit, Commissioner Walke stated that achieving safer dams also comes down to the ability of the owners to pay for the necessary repairs.
“An anticipated impediment to addressing and reducing dam safety risks in Vermont is the general lack of funding to undertake these often technically rigorous and expensive projects…,” he wrote.
The commissioner recommends the state develop a fund through which grants and/or loans would be available to help dam owners pay the costs of repair.
One other Northeast Kingdom dam was noted by the auditor among the 10 Vermont dams in poor condition. It’s Caspian Lake Dam in Greensboro, owned by the Hardwick Electric Department. Its hazard level is noted as “significant,” which indicates the potential loss of life and an “appreciable” amount of financial loss if it were to breach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.