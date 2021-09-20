The Ethan Allen Institute announced that Amity Shlaes will speak on “Jefferson and Coolidge” at the institute’s 28th annual Jefferson Day Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch.
She will be introduced by former Gov. Jim Douglas, a member of the Foundation’s Board.
Shlaes is chairwoman of the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Foundation. She is a historian and columnist who has authored several New York Times bestsellers, including her 2005 biography Coolidge.
Shlaes, a magna cum laude graduate of Yale, writes a syndicated column for Forbes and serves as Presidential Scholar at King’s College in New York City. Her work has been published in The New Yorker, Fortune, National Review, The New Republic, and Foreign Affairs.
The social hour with hors d’oeuvres buffet will begin at 5 p.m. in the Coolidge Center building at Plymouth Notch, followed at 6 p.m. by Shlaes’ talk. Guests are welcome to arrive an hour early to explore the Center’s exhibits.
Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Coolidge Foundation. Make reservations online at ethanallen.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.