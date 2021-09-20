The Ethan Allen Institute announced that Amity Shlaes will speak on “Jefferson and Coolidge” at the institute’s 28th annual Jefferson Day Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch.

She will be introduced by former Gov. Jim Douglas, a member of the Foundation’s Board.

Shlaes is chairwoman of the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Foundation. She is a historian and columnist who has authored several New York Times bestsellers, including her 2005 biography Coolidge.

Shlaes, a magna cum laude graduate of Yale, writes a syndicated column for Forbes and serves as Presidential Scholar at King’s College in New York City. Her work has been published in The New Yorker, Fortune, National Review, The New Republic, and Foreign Affairs.

The social hour with hors d’oeuvres buffet will begin at 5 p.m. in the Coolidge Center building at Plymouth Notch, followed at 6 p.m. by Shlaes’ talk. Guests are welcome to arrive an hour early to explore the Center’s exhibits.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Coolidge Foundation. Make reservations online at ethanallen.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments