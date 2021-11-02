Authorities: Bartender Served Eight Drinks To Minor Who Died In Crash

A Colebrook bartender is charged with serving eight drinks in one hour to a minor, who prosecutors said left the pub intoxicated and soon died in a motorcycle crash in Vermont.
John Francis Kenny III, 59, of Colebrook, is scheduled to be arraigned at Colebrook District Court on Nov. 18 on two criminal counts
He is charged with a Class A misdemeanor of prohibited sales of alcohol to a person who was visibly intoxicated and who a reasonable or prudent person would know is intoxicated and a Class A misdemeanor count of prohibited sales of alcohol to a minor.
Andre Dostie, 19, died on Sept. 17 in Lemington after his motorcycle struck a telephone pole along Route 102, about 20 minutes after he left the Black Bear Tavern in Colebrook.
Kenny was arrested on Oct. 13 on a warrant.
Three days after the crash, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission received an email from Colebrook resident Jacob Kennett, who had said it “was very well known around town” that Dostie had been drinking alcohol at the tavern, Liquor Commission Investigator Michelle Soares wrote in the affidavit for arrest.
The next day, New Hampshire Liquor Commission Sgt. Nicholas Cutting spoke with Vermont State Trooper Logan Miller, who said VSP was investigating Dostie’s crash as one in which alcohol, as well as speeding, played a factor.
On Sept. 23, Soares made contact with Dostie’s mother, Cara Larivieri, who told Soares she was on vacation at the time of the crash and had spoken with her son on the phone just minutes before the fatal collision when he told his mother he was “trashed.”
Dostie was advised by his mother to stay at her house and not drive.
In an interview with a Black Bear Tavern patron Zachary Kirk, Soares said Kirk told her that no one in his group that included Dostie had been asked for identification by their server and Dostie had been drinking the same liquor cocktail as he, a Tito’s vodka and cranberry, and had three or four drinks and did not show any signs of intoxication.
On Sept. 24, Soares interview Black Bear Tavern owner Rick Nadig, who she said was “very distraught” and downloaded video surveillance that identified Kenny as Dostie’s server.
Nadig told Soares Kenny took a leave of absence from the tavern following Dostie’s death and described Kenny as being “extremely upset and emotional about the situation.”
Soares then received Dostie’s credit card receipts as well as a video that she said showed eight vodkas — some downed quickly, in nine, 12, 10, and eight seconds — consumed between 4:25 p.m. and 5:33 p.m., with Kenny, who did not ask the subjects for identification, as Dostie’s server.
In reviewing the video, Soares said it was difficult to see clear signs of intoxication, but said there were a few instances where Dostie appeared to be showing signs of impairment, such as difficulty in putting his cell phone in his pocket and later dropping it on the floor after standing up from the table, though he does not appear to stumble or have issues picking up the phone.
At 5:47 p.m., Dostie pulled out of the parking lot on his motorcycle, lost his balance, and stopped and checked his left foot gear selector before moving at slow speed out of the lot, said Soares.
“This movement (according to a seasoned motorcycle rider) is not normal operation,” she wrote in the affidavit.
VSP said the fatal crash occurred about 20 minutes later, at about 6:06 p.m. on Sept. 17.
If convicted, Kenny faces a maximum sentence of one year in the Coos County House of Corrections for each criminal count.
