Authorities: Drugs Still Flowing On ‘Heroin Highway’

The traffic keeps flowing on the Heroin Highway despite the arrest of alleged local drug kingpins, Eric and Gage Colson last week.
The Vermont Drug Task Force and the FBI executed a search warrant on Sept. 10 at the Colson brothers’ home at 191 Hutchins Farm Rd. in Stannard — which local residents refer to as the “Heroin Highway” due to suspected drug activity at the Colson residence.
Police say they seized drugs, cash and numerous firearms including an “AR-15 style rifle” on the property and took both brothers into federal custody on drug conspiracy charges. But at Eric Colson’s detention hearing in U.S. District Court on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathanael T. Burris made an unexpected announcement.
U.S. District Court
“Law enforcement has received information that within the past few days individuals have left that same residence with controlled substances,” said Burris, as he argued against the release of Eric Colson, 23, pending trial. “The Vermont State Police received information from probation and parole who indicated that they had been informed that an individual had received suspected heroin from the residence in the past few days subsequent to the execution of the warrant.”
In addition, Burris also told the court that police have located Colson’s alleged “stash house” where further evidence of drug manufacturing and distribution was found.
“During the search of this stash house, law enforcement located seven additional firearms, as well as materials the defendant used for the manufacture and production of fentanyl that was sold from his residence, including a cutting agent, a blender, as well as packaging materials bearing a unique stamp sold by the defendant,” said Burris.
And then the federal prosecutor suggested that the ongoing investigation into Colson and his brother was not limited to what was found at their Stannard home.
“Should this case proceed to trial, the government expects to additionally present evidence related to a motor vehicle stop in early August of this year in Massachusetts on Interstate-91 northbound,” said Burris. “This stop resulted in the seizure of more than one kilo of cocaine and 21,000 bags of suspected fentanyl.”
No further details were provided about the traffic stop or the location of the alleged stash house searched by investigators.
But Burris made it clear to the judge that the government believed Colson was a major player in the Northeast Kingdom drug world.
“The defendant’s role in the offense was to manage the distribution of drugs from his residence in Stannard, Vermont, and although he is just 23, he managed a sophisticated distribution operation which employs evasive tactics to avoid detection by law enforcement,” said Burris.
But despite the government’s presentation, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle granted Colson’s release to Valley Vista Drug Treatment Center in Bradford and then back into the community after hearing from Colson’s defense attorney, Richard R. Goldsborough of South Burlington.
“What I see adding up here is a young person with a substance abuse problem,” said Attorney Goldsborough. “This is not novel. It happens in too many cases we all know about.”
Judge Doyle did take a 25-minute recess to weigh the facts and make further inquiries about the case before issuing his ruling. The judge also noted that the government had presented no indication that Eric Colson was involved in the alleged drug sale this week and no evidence that he had committed violent acts with the firearms found during the searches.
Prosecutor Burris did convince the judge to require Colson to be subject to GPS monitoring once he is released from Valley Vista into the community.
Police say the Colson brothers’ alleged drug-dealing operation was unique because it operated as a walk-in store and didn’t require customers to set up a special time or location to make drug transactions.
Investigators say customers would simply go to the Colson brother’s residence to purchase narcotics between “normal business hours” of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to court documents.
Federal prosecutors have asked the court to hold both men in jail pending trial based on the “substantial quantities” of drugs the Colson brothers are accused of selling.
Gage Colson, 21, is scheduled for his detention hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Burlington. He remains in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
