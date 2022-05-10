Authorities Find Body Of Man Who Drowned In Passumpsic

Members of the Vermont State Police Scuba Team, including Max Fabian, who is stationed at the Royalton VSP barracks, foreground, conduct search training in the Passumpsic River on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The plan for the day was for the team to be involved in the search for the body of a St. Johnsbury man who drowned in the river in February. The body was found late in the morning and the Scuba Team took the opportunity to do some training in the afternoon. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Wardens found a body in the Connecticut River Tuesday morning, and officials believe it is Richard C. Gammell Sr., a man who stepped into the icy Passumpsic River three miles upstream in February.
Gammell, 84, of St. Johnsbury, parked his vehicle on the River Road in St. Johnsbury early on Feb. 27 and tracks in the snow indicate he walked to a frozen section of the river near the bank and plunged into open water.
Vermont State Police began a search soon after Gammell was reported missing and have searched in a various ways since. Tuesday was the second time VSP had access to a helicopter. Also joining the search on Tuesday were members of the VSP Scuba Team and wardens with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
A report by Lt. Jason Letourneau on Tuesday notes that wardens searching from a canoe found the body near the banks of the Connecticut River. They had set out in the canoe about 8:45 a.m. and located the body shortly before 11 a.m. The location where the body was found was more than three miles downstream from where Gammell entered the water.
State police, including members of the Scuba Team, and a helicopter from U.S. Customs & Border Protection’s Air & Marine Unit also were involved in the search and recovery effort.
Later on Tuesday Scuba Team members suited up and entered the water near where Gammell went in and did some training.
