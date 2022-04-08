Officials from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Wildlife identified the man who is presumed dead after a Wednesday fishing accident.

Authorities say Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of North Woodstock, N.H., was fishing with two friends when they stopped on Nine Island in the Connecticut River. Zukowski reportedly entered the water to retrieve their boat which had been dislodged by fast-moving water despite being anchored. He was swept away by the cold, swift current at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, assisted by local agencies including Littleton and St. Johnsbury Fire, continued their search on Thursday but did not recover Zukowski.

Search crews combed an area of the river located south of Nine Island, at the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut Rivers, where the man was last seen.

First-arriving departments from Bath, Littleton, Monroe, Woodsville and St. Johnsbury rescued the two fishermen stranded on the island. Immediately afterward they conducted a shoreline search and launched boats brought by Bath, Littleton, and St. Johnsbury Fire and Fish and Game.

Search efforts were assisted by the Comerford Dam, which slowed output and lowered the water level by a foot and a half, and a DHART helicopter, which conducted a brief aerial search before being called away.

The fishing boat, a Stealthcraft Hooligan Raft, was found three hours after the incident, approximately a mile downriver.

A Fish and Game dive team was called in on Wednesday afternoon and covered a 200-yard swath of the river with an average depth of eight feet. Fast-moving currents and limited visibility made for difficult diving conditions. They expanded their search area on Thursday.

The search was operated from a command post located at the end of Buffum Road, off Route 135, past Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs.

