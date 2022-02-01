Authorities Identify Man Found Dead Inside Business

Investigators have identified the person who was found dead in a Haverhill business.
The body of Victor Maldonado, 19, was discovered early Monday morning inside of Robbins Property Maintenance on Forest Street.
Business owner Steve Robbins arrived for work at 5 a.m. and saw the deceased. He immediately walked out and notified authorities. He was not familiar with the victim.
“I never heard the name before,” he said.
Maldonado’s body was transported to the state medical examiner and an autopsy was completed on Tuesday. The cause and manner of death are pending further testing, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office.
The investigation is ongoing but there is no known danger to the public, according to the press release.
Robbins, a Select Board member, missed Monday’s meeting because he was shaken up. He awaits word from authorities on what happened to Maldonado, and how he came to be in the business.
Said Robbins, “I’m sitting here wondering like everyone else.”
