Authorities Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Irasburg Structure Fire
IRASBURG — A Sept. 19 report of a structure fire at 560 Simino Lane in Irasburg is under investigation as a fire of suspicious origin.

The initial report of a structure fire came in at 4:14 a.m. on the 19th. The fire was extinguished by the homeowner when the Irasburg Fire Department arrived on the scene. Fire suppression efforts were not conducted. The structure was occupied, and no injuries were reported.

