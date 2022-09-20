Authorities Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Irasburg Structure Fire

IRASBURG — A Sept. 19 report of a structure fire at 560 Simino Lane in Irasburg is under investigation as a fire of suspicious origin.
The initial report of a structure fire came in at 4:14 a.m. on the 19th. The fire was extinguished by the homeowner when the Irasburg Fire Department arrived on the scene. Fire suppression efforts were not conducted. The structure was occupied, and no injuries were reported.
As part of Irasburg Fire Chief Robin Beaton’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
FEIU members responded to Irasburg and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement, and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious. The structure and a nearby vehicle sustained only exterior damage from fire, heat, and smoke. An accurate damage estimate is not available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
