DANVILLE — Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Route 2 in Danville on Monday to investigate the circumstances of a death.
Multiple cruisers and a CALEX ambulance were parked outside 323 U.S. Route 2. Vehicles parked on the side of the road in front of the house narrowed the road, forcing a single lane of travel for passing motorists. The home is located near the crest of a hill just west of the Danville School property.
Uniformed and plainclothes state police personnel were on-site, along with CALEX Director Michael Wright, serving as medical examiner. A vehicle from Guibord-Pearsons & Sayles Funeral Home arrived to remove the deceased person, heading west from the residence to Burlington for an autopsy.
State police officials offered little detail later on Monday other than to say there is no danger to the public.
The property is owned by Matthew Stillson and Catherine Smith.
